Fellow Travelers episode 3 release date and time

Fellow Travelers episode 3, titled “Hit Me,” will be released on Friday, November 10, 2023, on Paramount+. Since there has been no promo teaser released for the third installment, predicting what comes next would be a bit challenging.

However, given where episode 2, “Bulletproof,” left off, it can be expected that the upcoming installment will delve into the aftermath of the closeted affair between Tim and Hawk, exploring how things took a negative turn between them.

Additionally, by resuming the present timeline, the audience will be treated to the delightful union between the two, which is anticipated to see Hawk making a heartfelt apology to Tim.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Fellow Travelers mini-series.

Fellow Travelers episode 3: Everything we know so far

Release date and time zones for selective regions:

Fellow Travelers episode 3 will first be released on Paramount+ on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 12:00 am PT and will later be aired on linear TV in the US on Showtime channel after two days, which is on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm PT. Showtime and Showtime 2 will also rerun the episodes of Fellow Travelers throughout the week.

Viewers can stream Fellow Travelers episode 3 and beyond on Showtime and Paramount+, the two of the only streaming platforms to license the show. Below are the release dates for Fellow Travelers episode 3 on Paramount+ across the regions alongside the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time: Friday, November 10, 12 am

Central Time: Friday, November 10, 8 am

Eastern Time: Friday, November 10, 3 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, November 10, 7 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 10, 3 am

Central European Summer Time: Friday, November 10, 8 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time: Friday, November 10, 6 pm

Eastern European Time: Friday, November 10, 9 am

Fellow Travelers episode 2: A brief recap

Fellow Travelers episode 2 kicked off from where it left off in the previous episode, where Hawk surprisingly met Tim’s sister, who decided to meet him after her brother abruptly hung up the phone on Hawk. Despite Hawk’s request, Tim’s sister gave him an ultimatum that her brother would never want to see him again.

Traversing back to 1953, amidst the impending executions of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, there was increasing pressure to find and suspend State Department employees suspected of being involved in homosexuality.

Meanwhile, Marcus loses press access to the Subcommittee Investigations after he mocks Roy Cohn and David Schine for not joining the Korean War after they interrogated Langston Hughes for following Soviet-style communism.

After accepting Mary’s invitation, Tim paid a visit to her house, where he surprisingly discovered that she had been living with her girlfriend under the disguise of roommates.

Things went south all of a sudden after Mary’s girlfriend was suspected of being involved in homosexuality after one of her co-workers, out of malice for having been rejected by her, put her name on the list of ongoing investigations by the State Department.

Hawk paid a visit to his bedridden father after his mother urged him to. Hawk’s father wanted him to apologize for embarrassing him for having what he believed to be a carnal relationship with a person named Kenny during their teenage years. However, Hawk decided to embrace his true identity and gave up the will his father offered in return for an apology.

As Mary and Caroline landed a tight spot, Tim wanted Mark to help them. However, as Tim also got on the record inadvertently, Mark made him write a parting letter and asked him to slip under Mary’s door. Back to the present, Mark paid a visit to Tim, where, surprisingly, he was asked to stay for dinner.

What to expect from Fellow Travelers episode 3

Fellow Travelers episode 3 will be resuming on the ongoing investigations and will see how Hawk and Tim manage to law low. The current situation will ultimately turn things bitter between them as Tim has harbored a sense of hostility against Mark for not fighting for who he is.

Fellow Travelers episode 3 will also focus on Marcus’ new partnership with Bobby Kennedy, who is anticipated to look into David Schine’s file thoroughly as he managed to dodge the military draft after somehow acquiring a 4-F classification due to political connection.

