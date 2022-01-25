'Fight Club' book ending explained as cult film's bizarre Chinese ending gets trolled online

As per Agence France-Presse (AFP), David Fincher’s cult classic Fight Club got an alternate ending in the recent online release in China. The Chinese government tweaked the original ending and added new plot points to the conclusion.

The original ending from the 1999 film showcased the Narrator (Edward Norton) confronting Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), who was another personality of the former. At the end of the film, the Narrator shoots himself in the mouth, which somehow kills off his alter, Tyler Durden.

Robert G. Reeve @RobertGReeve A huge Chinese streaming site edited the ending to Fight Club so that right before the buildings blow up it cuts to black and just shows this. The end. A huge Chinese streaming site edited the ending to Fight Club so that right before the buildings blow up it cuts to black and just shows this. The end. https://t.co/ZFOxVM6xSr

David Fincher’s original ending then features Tyler’s ‘anarchical’ plans succeed with multiple buildings being blown up to showcase ‘anti-capitalist’ views of Durden’s group.

Meanwhile, in China, the version of the film on streaming platform Tencent Video did not include these scenes and instead featured a text message explaining the alternate ending.

Fight Club’s ending in China is similar to that of the original book

Viewers on Tencent Video found Fight Club's ending with a text which reveals that law enforcement prevented the explosion through Tyler Durden’s clues. They also arrested Durden’s Project Mayhem supporters who perpetrated the ‘attempted attack.’

The Narrator was apparently then tried for his involvement as the mastermind behind the plans and was sent to a psychiatric facility where he was treated. According to the alternate ending, the Narrator was released from the asylum in 2012.

However, in the original 1996 novel of the same name written by Chuck Palahniuk, Tyler’s plan fails, and the buildings do not explode. After the Narrator shoots himself, he wakes up in a mental hospital. He is later approached by the hospital’s staff, who claim to be Project Mayhem’s members and also state that they expect Tyler’s return.

The novel ends with an ambiguous conclusion which makes Durden’s return a possibility, while the movie seemingly kills off the character permanently.

Here’s how Fight Club fans reacted to the alternate ending approved by the Chinese government

Several viewers took to Twitter to express their opinions about Fight Club being changed with a new ending, which the Chinese deemed more appropriate for the audience. Multiple tweets claimed the tweaked ending to be hilarious and scoffed at the Chinese censorship.

I wonder whether this violates the copyright of the movie? 大耳朵猫妹 @big_ear_cat 光删减已经不够了，还要把他们都加一层墙国滤镜，以符合核心价值观🤡 光删减已经不够了，还要把他们都加一层墙国滤镜，以符合核心价值观🤡 https://t.co/77xOHEtDFI Chinese censors proves that they are not just good at deleting contents by adding a happy ending to Fight Club.I wonder whether this violates the copyright of the movie? twitter.com/big_ear_cat/st… Chinese censors proves that they are not just good at deleting contents by adding a happy ending to Fight Club. I wonder whether this violates the copyright of the movie? twitter.com/big_ear_cat/st… https://t.co/ExYnTEY6gC

Ford Fischer @FordFischer VICE World News @VICEWorldNews Fight Club is getting an entirely different ending in a new release in China, where imported films are often altered to show that the law enforcement always trumps the villain. trib.al/TYSLYNc Fight Club is getting an entirely different ending in a new release in China, where imported films are often altered to show that the law enforcement always trumps the villain. trib.al/TYSLYNc Imagine watching "Fight Club" and seeing this instead of the actual ending. twitter.com/VICEWorldNews/… Imagine watching "Fight Club" and seeing this instead of the actual ending. twitter.com/VICEWorldNews/… https://t.co/lO4hp73SS5

Noam Blum @neontaster Pictured: Chinese ending to Fight Club Pictured: Chinese ending to Fight Club https://t.co/YU1XEJRZyx

Andrew @fraggdya zerohedge @zerohedge Fight Club finally released for streaming in China, censors kill final scenes and instead impose this... Fight Club finally released for streaming in China, censors kill final scenes and instead impose this... https://t.co/NAVFZEQ7MD The first rule of Fight Club is you censor the ending of Fight Club twitter.com/zerohedge/stat… The first rule of Fight Club is you censor the ending of Fight Club twitter.com/zerohedge/stat… https://t.co/WiLUtUzno6

Mars Studio @MarsStudio1970 "Omg you can't criticize the Ch¡nese Government's change of the Fight Club ending because it's close to the original book than the movie was!"



Yeah the original ending of Fight Club was also trash which is why they changed it in the first place. "Omg you can't criticize the Ch¡nese Government's change of the Fight Club ending because it's close to the original book than the movie was!"Yeah the original ending of Fight Club was also trash which is why they changed it in the first place.

I'm not making this up. @RobertGReeve I tried replying with a quote from Fight Club and Twitter asked me to edit the ending.I'm not making this up. @RobertGReeve I tried replying with a quote from Fight Club and Twitter asked me to edit the ending.I'm not making this up. https://t.co/PoHLzKqS6U

Ben Dreyfuss @bendreyfuss @tomgara It just seems like this a movie you should ban entirely! I’d be so outraged if I went to see a 2 hour movie and it ended abruptly and just had some text telling me how the story concluded. . @tomgara It just seems like this a movie you should ban entirely! I’d be so outraged if I went to see a 2 hour movie and it ended abruptly and just had some text telling me how the story concluded. .

Julian Ku 古舉倫 @julianku The only rule of Fight Club is not to mess with the Party. “In the version on the Chinese streaming site Tencent Video, the explosion scene has been removed. Instead, viewers are told that the state successfully busted Tyler’s plan to destroy the world.” apple.news/APOl2kJWiTA-Js… The only rule of Fight Club is not to mess with the Party. “In the version on the Chinese streaming site Tencent Video, the explosion scene has been removed. Instead, viewers are told that the state successfully busted Tyler’s plan to destroy the world.” apple.news/APOl2kJWiTA-Js…

The change to the original ending is not surprising considering China’s policies and Disney’s compliance with Chinese censorship. While the film was co-produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox, Fight Club is now owned by Disney, who acquired Fox in 2019.

Previously, The Walt Disney Company has faced many controversies with the release of Marvel’s Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and Eternals being blocked in China.

