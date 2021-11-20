Fight between Kim Jong Kook and Greg Doucette rages on as the former threatens legal action

The controversy between singer Kim Jong Kook and Canadian bodybuilder Greg Doucette rages on, with things taking a turn for the more serious.

Kim Jong Kook issued a final warning in a video on his YouTube account to anyone spreading false information about the HRT dispute.

In the video, Kim Jong Kook stated that anyone who continues to propagate false information will face legal action. Furthermore, he requested Greg Doucette, the fitness YouTuber who first raised suspicions that the former was on HRT, to apologize.

Greg Doucette takes on Kim Jong Kook, to disastrous results

It all started with the Canadian fitness trainer reviewing Kim Jong Kook’s workout routine. The South Korean singer is well known for his built physique and his love for working out, and naturally, his fans were excited at what a professional trainer would have to say about him.

While Doucette had both negative and positive things to say about it, what angered fans and Kim Jong Kook was his concluding remarks. According to Greg Doucette, Kim Jong Koon’s physique could not be natural, and he had to be on steroids. He stated,

"I think he's on HRT (hormone replacement therapy).”

Greg Doucette faced a barrage of criticism from Kim Jong Kook fans and other viewers, who felt the former had falsely accused the singer without evidence.

Kim Jong Koon himself made a video on his personal YouTube channel, rubbishing the claim and announcing that he is ready to undergo any test to prove otherwise.

In reaction to the criticism, on 6 November 2021, the Canadian bodybuilder released another video in which he refuted the articles that had been published by numerous media sites, stating that the publications had distorted his words and exaggerated his claims.

Kim Jong Kook's fitness trainer stated that he never accused him of using steroids, but merely suspected that he was on HRT.

Kim Jong Kook threatens legal action

While initially it had seemed like tension would eventually die down after friendly banter between both parties involved, the situation appears to have escalated, partially aided by media attention.

On 18 November 2021, Kim Jong Kook posted a video on his YouTube channel titled "The law takes precedence over fists." In the video, he issued an official warning to people who spread false information about him, threatening legal action. The singer said,

I'm a celebrity. I've been a celebrity for 27 years. As a longtime singer, I take pride in moving people's hearts and find a large joy to provide fun and happiness to everyone."

To people, celebrities are a subject to their pain and an outlet to their worries. I believe acting as a subject to that is part of the job. Feeling catharsis from writing hate comments about celebrities, to deal and face that, is I think, even part of the job as a celebrity, which is why I kept quiet all this time."

Kim Jong Kook then went on to talk about how this particular incident has offended him, saying

"But this crossed the line and it's gone way out of hand for me to just sit back and watch. So by using a medium that a lot of people watch, I want to inform my viewers of the penalties for those who create false rumors and post hate comments."

The singer, who happens to be extremely popular in South Korea, was accompanied by a lawyer, Park Min Cheol, in the video. Park Min Cheol highlighted the legal steps Kim Jong Kook could take.

Kim Jong Kook reiterated his innocence in the video and demanded a sincere apology from Greg Doucette, the individual who first raised suspicions against him, sparking the entire affair.

Canadian fitness trainer Greg Doucette takes down videos

It appears that Kim Jong Kook's legal threat has worked too well. On 19 November 2021, Greg Doucette took down all the videos in which he had mentioned the singer, and had accused him of HRT usage.

Following his videos on Kim Jong Kook, the fitness trainer attacked another Korean figure, Hwang Chul Soon. The controversy, though, made Doucette remove these videos too.

Greg Doucette previously stated that he would bet a million dollars that Kim Jong Kook is not natural and that the singer is most likely on HRT, or hormone replacement therapy. Doucette remarked that obtaining a physique like the South Korean singer would be difficult, if not impossible, for a man in his thirties.

The bodybuilder, though, was quick to take back his words as soon as legal action was threatened. This made many fans of Kim Jong Kook joke that the fitness trainer did not really have a million dollars to pay.

While most believe the controversy is now over, the incident is sure to dissuade anyone from doubting Kim Jong Kook's abilities, and fan base, again.

