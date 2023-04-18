Fired on Mars on HBO Max: Trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know so far

HBO Max's latest adult animated series, Fired on Mars, is all set to premiere later this month, introducing a premise about work culture and self-exploration that is set light years away from the planet we inhabit. As offbeat as it sounds, this comedy-drama will focus on a graphic designer, played by Luke Wilson, through eight episodes as he tries to reinvent his life following a bitter development in his job on Mars.

The workplace comedy promises to showcase a rarer take on the genre, which is becoming increasingly common with time, and will focus on the unsaid intricacies of working on another planet, something that is seldom considered when imagining scientists, robots, and astronauts making their way to the red planet.

The series has a number of stars involved in bringing it to life, including the likes of Leslie David Baker and Cory Loykasek. Fired on Mars will premiere on April 20, 2023, dropping all eight episodes at once, making it perfect for binge-watching over the weekend. HBO Max also recently released a trailer for the project, offering a glimpse at what to expect from the series.

Fired on Mars trailer: A strange new world and the familiar corporate structure

Fired on Mars looks like a very intelligent take on an issue that viewers may be quite familiar with. The detailed trailer for the show gives a glimpse at Jeff Cooper's journey, who accepts a job on Mars as a graphic designer and slowly tries to get used to the red planet. However, when the company realizes that they don't need Jeff, he is fired and left to fend for himself on the red planet.

The second part of the trailer heavily focuses on Jeff's journey and his attempts at resolving his problems as he gets sucked into the strange world of Mars and encounters a mysterious organization, which seems to be a rebel alliance trying to cause some kind of change.

The trailer also manages to give a sneak peek at some of the less-thought-about things that would inevitably happen if humans were to travel to Mars and reside there, a concern that few sci-fi films and shows have addressed so far.

The synopsis provided by HBO Max gives an idea of the series' core plot. It reads:

"Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson) has it all: a fulfilling career as the graphic designer for space start-up Mars.ly, a relationship with his soon-to-be Red Planet-bound girlfriend, Hannah, and… well, maybe that’s it. But when his bosses unceremoniously eliminate his role, Jeff finds himself jobless and unable to return to Earth."

It further states:

"Adrift in the sprawling office colony, Jeff is forced to reinvent himself as he attempts to find meaning in a dangerous, alien, yet all-too-familiar corporate landscape. An existential and irreverent animated comedy series, Fired on Mars explores the precarious relationship between work and self... light years away from Earth."

Fired on Mars stars Leslie David Baker, Cory Loykasek, Stephen Root, and Cedric Yarbrough, along with eminent guest stars like Pamela Adlon, Thomas Haden Church, Tim Heidecker, Frankie Quinones, Emily Watson, and Sean Wing. It is produced by Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, alongside Carson Mell and Brian A. Miller as executive producers.

Catch Fired on Mars on April 20, 2023, on HBO Max.

