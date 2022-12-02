FireFighter1 on Shark Tank: How to use the product? Step-by-step process, cost, and more details explored

Shark Tank season 14 will introduce viewers to four new entrepreneurs in its new episode on Friday, December 2, 2022. One of them is an entrepreneur from El Dorado Hills, California, Bianca Wittenberg, who aims to protect people and their property from fire with FireFighter1.

On Friday's episode of Shark Tank, Bianca will present her creation in front of investor judges and pitch her idea of empowering homeowners with their own fire-defense system in case of an emergency.

FireFighter1, featuring on Shark Tank, can be used in four easy steps

The Fire Fighter1 is a fire hose that can easily be connected to a swimming pool pump to put away the fire quickly. The hose is made of nylon and can be used by anyone. As per their official website fightfirefirst.com, the hose can be used in the following way:

Connect the FireFighter1 hose adapter to the output of the 3-way diverter valve installed on the pool pump. Ensure the pool pump is off, then turn the 3-way diverter to “On” position, engaging FireFighter1. Make sure the pump is ready to turn on when pressing “Start.” Depending on the type of pump, the owners may need to turn on the switch or time clock in the box where the pump timer is programmed. Grab the hose nozzle and twist it to open fully. Turn the pool pump on at maximum speed. Extend the fire hose completely, aim and spray.

While using FireFighter1, the user has to ensure that the float valve is under the skimmer basket and/or the skimmer line is plugged with included “U” shape plug so that once the water level drops, the water flow will direct from the skimmer to the bottom of the pool.

If available, users can even establish a backup power source that could be available for the pool pump and other important resources if the power goes out.

The fire hose comes in two sizes, 50 feet and 100 feet. A 50-foot hose covers approximately 1/4 acre of properties, while a 100-foot hose covers approximately 1/2 acre.

FireFighter1 makes 25,000 gallons of water useful immediately from the swimming pool. The business has also been certified by WBENC. The product also participated in the Napa Home & Garden Event Show in April 2022.

FireFighter1 also comes with a separate 3-way diverter and installation kit with a fire hose, each costing $95. The price of a 50’ FireFightger1 Hose is $399, a 100’ FireFightger1 Hose costs $529, and a 50’ FireFighter1 Extension is for $349.

FireFighter1 is only available for purchase on its official website.

Shark Tank's Bianca Wittenberg is also a real estate company owner

Bianca Wittenberg is the Chief Executive Officer of Firefighter1, established in March 2015. At the time, Bianca was the lead product developer of the company, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Bianca has earned an MBA in Global Leadership & Entrepreneurship from Sacramento State College of Business Administration. She completed her Bachelors in Business Management at Northern Arizona University.

Bianca started her career as an owner of All Play Lawns LLC before working as a broker associate at Lyon Real Estate and Morris Williams Realty. She has also worked as an air traffic control specialist for 11 months in the United States Department of Defense.

Wittenberg started her own real estate company named Own It Real Estate in El Dorado Hills, California, in January 2017.

Bianca will now appear on Shark Tank to showcase her product and get an investor to boost the sales of Firefighter1.

Tune in to ABC on Friday, December 2, at 8 pm ET to watch the product on the new episode of Shark Tank.

