Firehook launches 2 new limited-time crackers: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Firehook Bakery, renowned for its Mediterranean-style crackers, has recently partnered with Graza and Fly By Jing to unveil two limited-edition flavors: Olive Oil, Lemon & Chive, and Sichuan Chili Crisp.

Launched on March 26, 2025, these new offerings are exclusively available at Whole Foods Market locations throughout the United States. The latest variants blend Graza's olive oil with Fly By Jing's signature Sichuan spice.

Firehook Bakery's limited edition flavors

1. Olive Oil, Lemon & Chive Crackers

Packaging Details: 5.5-ounce resealable containers

Made with Graza's signature olive oil, these lemon and chive crackers are infused with citrus zest and fresh chives. Their light, crispy texture complements soft cheeses, seafood, or Mediterranean dips beautifully.

2. Sichuan Chili Crisp Crackers

Packaging Details: 5.5-ounce resealable containers

Featuring Fly By Jing's Sichuan Chili Crisp, these crackers blend a variety of chili peppers, fermented soybeans, and Sichuan peppercorns. The Sichuan chili crisp crackers offer spicy, savory, and umami-rich flavors for those who enjoy a kick of spice in their snacks.

Product Availability

This limited-run cracker collection is available exclusively at Whole Foods Market locations throughout the USA.

Pricing and in-store availability may vary by location; individuals can check with their nearest Whole Foods or visit the website to find current pricing details.

About the brands

Firehook Bakery – Established in 1992, Firehook is known for its organic, non-GMO crackers, which are baked using simple and natural ingredients.

Maura Mottolese, Firehook CEO, stated in a press release on March 26, 2025:

"As the leader in premium artisanal crackers, we'll continue to partner with groundbreaking brands to deliver inspired flavors, combined with our signature crunch, the craveability of our limited edition crackers makes them perfect for any entertaining or snacking occasion."

Graza, a brand known for its single-origin olive oils, sources high-quality olives to produce unfiltered extra virgin olive oil.

Andrew Benin, CEO and Co-Founder of Graza, stated in a press release on March 26, 2025:

"At Graza, we're all about finding new ways to bring olive oil into everyday moments and this collaboration with Firehook does exactly that, the combo of Graza's punchy Extra Virgin Olive Oil flavor and Firehook's signature crunch makes for a crave-worthy snack and the perfect vessel for dipping and topping."

Fly By Jing offers a flavor experience of authentic Sichuan cuisine and is renowned for its spice-laden Sichuan Chili Crisp condiments.

The bakery's latest partnership with Graza and Fly By Jing represents a strategic collaboration that combines their signature flavors and premium ingredients. Whether you're looking for a classic addition to the cheese board, a topping for soups and salads, or simply a quick snack to enjoy on its own, these crackers are considered highly versatile.

The Olive Oil, Lemon & Chive cracker variant and the Sichuan Chili Crisp cracker variant are only available for a limited time at Whole Foods Market through September. Cracker enthusiasts might want to grab them while supplies last.

