"First steps to recovery": Fans support RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider battling anorexia and eating ice cream with her kids

RHONJ's Season 12 episodes have followed Jackie Goldschneider's struggle with anorexia. In Episode 3 of the series, she confessed to her husband, Evan Goldschneider, that she was afraid of relapsing into her eating disorder. However, she soon realized that she was still struggling with it and had to take steps to overcome it.

In Episode 10 of RHONJ, for the very first time since her diagnosis 18 years ago, Jackie took her kids to eat ice cream and had a cup full of it herself. Fans applauded her efforts in taking the first step towards recovery.

RHONJ star Jackie has been open about her struggles with anorexia since the beginning of the season. She also booked an appointment with a therapist in town, discussed the issues she was facing, and realized that she had a long way to go to overcome the physical and mental challenges of the eating disorder.

Fans react to RHONJ star Jackie's first steps towards recovery

Fans were delighted to see Jackie take steps towards recovery. They took to social media to send her love and support.

a saint @shesasaintnow Love Jackie’s vulnerability talking about her ED on the show #RHONJ Love Jackie’s vulnerability talking about her ED on the show #RHONJ

Shupette @Shupette Watching Jackie eat ice cream is so emotional. I’m so proud of her!! #RHONJ Watching Jackie eat ice cream is so emotional. I’m so proud of her!! #RHONJ

Royal @AQuietRiot You’re Kids Are Gonna Remember This Fun Moment For So Long #RHONJ You’re Kids Are Gonna Remember This Fun Moment For So Long #RHONJ https://t.co/i3X7gPZnhL

DishtheTrish82 @DTrish82 #RHONJ @JGSchneid I'm so happy for you what a cute scene with your kids in the ice cream baby steps.. I've never had the problem I'm not liking ice cream @JGSchneid I'm so happy for you what a cute scene with your kids in the ice cream baby steps.. I've never had the problem I'm not liking ice cream ☺️😘#RHONJ

kim @kbaby82 Glad to see Jackie happy and eating what she wants. #RHONJ Glad to see Jackie happy and eating what she wants. #RHONJ

Ⓜ️ichael @michaelja__ I’m really proud of Jackie for being open & really honest w her struggles & making the steps to get better #RHONJ I’m really proud of Jackie for being open & really honest w her struggles & making the steps to get better #RHONJ

Sarah Ann @trisarahtops294 I applaud Jackie’s vulnerability, especially with her children and enjoying more things with them. She’s actively going through a disorder and showing the world how to work through it. #RHONJ I applaud Jackie’s vulnerability, especially with her children and enjoying more things with them. She’s actively going through a disorder and showing the world how to work through it. #RHONJ

Korina Moss Author, cheese shop mystery series @KorinaLMoss Wow, Jackie. I got choked up when she ate that ice cream. I was nervous for her. She's really shedding light on anorexia and eating disorders. How very brave. #RHONJ Wow, Jackie. I got choked up when she ate that ice cream. I was nervous for her. She's really shedding light on anorexia and eating disorders. How very brave. #RHONJ

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider goes for an ice cream outing with her kids

The star took her kids out to have ice cream, and as she had her first bite, she confessed:

"This first night of ice cream was really the first bite of anything that I have had in the last 18 years that deviated from the rules of how I was allowed to eat. I kinda feel like I'm walking off a cliff. There's a lot of competing voices in my head telling me, 'Stop now, stop after taking three bites.' And I just kept going. I've never been a participant in getting ice cream with my kids."

She initially mentioned her struggle with food when speaking to her husband, Evan Goldschneider. Jackie broke down and said:

"I'm so scared of food, and I'm so scared of gaining weight, but I'm hungry all the time. I'm afraid that I'm going to relapse and kill myself. I just don't want to do this anymore."

The topic was initiated by Evan, who told her that their four kids had noticed her "ritualized" habit of eating salads.

While visiting a counselor, she revealed that she wanted to recover for her kids:

"My kids are getting older and apparently noticing certain things. I know at some point, I had to stop what I'm doing and get started [on the treatment]."

The star also visited a therapist on the previous week's episode and revealed her fears surrounding the consumption of food:

"It takes so much work. I see what my calendar has on it, and I worry which days are going to require me to eat stuff and which days I'm going to be required to fake it. It's all day, every day. I hate it so much, and my body hurts. And I do it anyway."

After Episode 9 aired last week, the RHONJ star took to Instagram to share her journey of struggle and recovery. She confessed that she was "ashamed of her behavior around food" and that it took a lot of effort to get help. She also talked about how millions with eating disorders suffer in silence due to a lack of awareness.

