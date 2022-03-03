Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch recall explained as burn hazard sparks concern

On March 2, Google-owned fitness tracker manufacturer Fitbit announced a massive recall of their Ionic smartwatch series.

The recall was announced in concurrence with a release from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. It affects over one million devices in the US, while around 693,000 units have to be recalled internationally.

In a statement, the manufacturer stated:

"Customer safety is always Fitbit's top priority and out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a voluntary recall of Fitbit Ionic smartwatches."

Burn concerns and recall of the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch explained

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's report, the Ionic smartwatch's lithium-ion battery pack can overheat, which may cause burn injuries to the person wearing it.

There are 115 recorded cases where the smartwatch has overheated in the USA. The number of international reports was around 59.

Out of the 115, 78 consumers reported burn injuries in the US. Two users even claimed to have third-degree burns and four reported second-degree burns. Internationally, 40 users reported burn injuries.

According to the aforementioned report, only the Ionic series will be affected by the recall. This includes the following models:

The Ionic FB503CPBU in Slate Blue/Burnt Orange

The Ionic FB503GYBK in Charcoal/Smoke Gray

The Ionic FB503WTGY in Blue Gray/Silver Gray

The Adidas edition Ionic FB503WTNV in Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

Refunds for the recalled Ionic smartwatches

On its recall support page, the fitness tracker manufacturer stated that users who send in their smartwatches would receive a refund of $299. The company will provide a pre-paid package for the transit of the recalled smartwatches.

Furthermore, consumers will receive a discount of 40 percent on select models from their lineup, which can be used as a replacement smartwatch or fitness band. However, the discount will only be available for a limited time and may not cover all regions.

As per the company's website, consumers will need to register their product for a refund and recall. The manufacturer also recommended using a factory reset to delete all personal data from the device.

For further information, users are recommended to contact the company's dedicated support numbers at +1 213-328-5250 and +44 20 4571 8386.

