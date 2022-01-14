What happened to JJ Da Boss? 'Street Outlaws' star and wife, Tricia, injured in car crash 

As per recent reports, the star of Discovery's Street Outlaws, Jonathan Day (aka JJ Da Boss) and his wife, Tricia, were involved in a car crash on January 12. The couple sustained injuries for which they were hospitalized.

The news was first informed by the Facebook page Deep South Street Racing, which claimed that Day and Tricia were filming the second season of Street Outlaws: America's List.

Images of the crash confirm the collision of two or more street racing cars, including JJ Da Boss' iconic 1966 Chevy II Ziptie Nova. The car was totaled when it crashed into some stationary cars.

Are JJ Da Boss and his wife Tricia okay after the crash?

Another update from Deep South Street Racing claimed that Jonathan Day sustained burn injuries to his hands and face. He was discharged from the hospital on January 13, while his wife Tricia suffered hip injuries for which she was under surgery. The report claimed that she was still recovering in hospital.

Pictures showcasing the aftermath of the crash also showcased JJ and Tricia's other street racing car, The Hummingbird. While the Ziptie seemed to be involved in a head-on collision, impacting the center pillar and side panel of a parked car, the Hummingbird appeared to have rolled over.

Since JJ Da Boss only received minor burn injuries, it is speculated that he had been driving the Ziptie. Meanwhile, Tricia, who received hip surgery after the crash, may have been involved in the Hummingbird's accident.

Both street racing cars are confirmed to have had roll-over bars as reinforcement and other safety features. While the exact specifications and recent modifications are unknown, both cars are expected to have well over 1,000 horsepower (even without nitrous additions).

In 2017, JJ Da Boss was involved in another serious accident while hauling two cars to Arkansas. The 48-year-old Memphis native fell asleep behind the wheel, causing a major crash, where he ended up with a broken hand and fractured ribs. His cars, "Ole Heavy" and "Heifer," which were on the trailer, sustained a lot of damage as they ended up in a ditch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Production on Discovery's Street Outlaws: America's List is expected to be halted until Jonathan and Tricia Day complete their recovery. As of now, it is unclear whether the couple's accident was during the shoot. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming season will include the crash.

Edited by Srijan Sen