"Straight up disrespectful": David Dobrik criticized for trying to steal a rock from Acropolis of Athens in new Discovery+ show

David Dobrik landed in hot waters once again after attempting to steal a rock from the Acropolis of Athens during a trip to Greece as part of his new Discovery+ show, Discovering David Dobrik.

The series premiered on November 16, 2021, with the controversial scene in the opening episode. In the footage, the YouTuber was seen touring The Odeion of Herodes Atticus, within the historical landmark, before asking a fellow Vlog Squad member if taking away a rock would be illegal:

“Is it illegal to take rocks from here?”

Despite clarification on the prohibited action, the controversial content creator placed a rock inside his pocket after another member convinced him of the possibility of getting away with the act.

However, the 25-year-old was immediately caught by a security guard seconds after he attempted to steal. Following a few minutes of confrontation, the YouTuber surrendered the stolen piece and left with his group to grab food.

Internet calls out David Dobrik for stealing from the Acropolis of Athens

Netizens calls out David Dobrik for Athens of Acropolis controversy (Image via David Dobrik/Instagram)

David Dobrik became one of the biggest names in the content creation industry after launching his vlogging channel in 2015. However, a significant part of his career was marked by controversies that led to a temporary demonetization of his YouTube channel and a hiatus from social media.

The vlogger was previously involved in the infamous controversy surrounding his fellow Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis. He was also accused of risking the safety of Vlog Squad members for filming near-fatal stunts, as well as blamed for racially inappropriate behavior, discrimination, and alleged assault.

The internet was far from impressed when David Dobrik announced his return to YouTube earlier this year. Some fans also echoed similar sentiments after he announced his latest Discovery+ show.

Theonethatstiny @theonethatstiny @Discovery @discoveryplus @DavidDobrik A little disheartening to see he’s being given a platform after everything he’s done wrong on YouTube. Didn’t he even lose his monetization on his channel? Love discovery plus but little sad they gave him a show after everything he’s done. @Discovery @discoveryplus @DavidDobrik A little disheartening to see he’s being given a platform after everything he’s done wrong on YouTube. Didn’t he even lose his monetization on his channel? Love discovery plus but little sad they gave him a show after everything he’s done.

The YouTuber was reportedly protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA immigration policy after he moved to Chicago from Slovakia at the age of six. The mandate prohibited him from leaving the U.S. before obtaining a green card.

In September 2021, the content creator revealed that he was finally allowed to leave the country and announced he will be traveling to Greece for his Discovery+ series.

Unfortunately, the YouTuber left viewers disappointed on the very first episode of the show after attempting to steal a rock from the Acropolis of Athens. Following the release of the clip, netizens flocked to social media to slam David Dobrik for his illegal and “disrespectful” action:

Discovering David Dobrik is a travel series that will trace the journey of the YouTuber and some of his Vlog Squad members exploring tourist destinations around the world. The 10-episode series is currently airing on the Discovery + streaming platform.

