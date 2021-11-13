"Not funny at all": David Dobrik makes assistant Natalie Mariduena bleed in viral video, leaves the internet divided 

Controversial YouTube figure David Dobrik has gone viral after posting a TikTok video of him brutally slapping assistant and fellow vlog squad member Natalie Mariduena. The 25-year-old brutally hit Natalie in the face after losing a bet, leading the latter to bleed near her right eyebrow.

David Dobrik slapped his assistant in the face after he lost a wager which forfeited him from watching Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Although David Dobrik has acquired a large fanbase of over 18.3 million subscribers, he has become one of the most controversial figures online. His involvement with former Vlog Squad members Dom Zeglaitis and Jeff Wittek’s horrifying injury has left the internet concerned.

David Dobrik is now infamous for intentionally putting his Vlog Squad at harm’s way which has unsurprisingly angered followers online.

David Dobrik leaves Vlog Squad member injured

In the now viral TikTok video uploaded on November 11, David and Natalie were playing a game where they had to throw a marker into a bottle placed a few feet away from them.

Before a person threw their marker, they would propose a bet. If the marker went inside the bottle, the bet would be fulfilled. When it was David’s turn, he proposed that if his marker landed in the bottle, Natalie would have to work for him for a week, free of cost. David then proceeded to miss his shot, as the marker did not make it inside the bottle.

During Natalie’s turn, she proposed that if her marker landed in the bottle, David would not be allowed to see the new Spider Man movie on the day it comes out. Before Natalie attempted to throw the marker, David smacked her in the face, also causing her to bleed.

As David took to apologizing, explaining that he was trying to “hit the marker” and not her face, Natalie humorously shouted:

“You f**king psycho!”

As the video went viral on social media, several netizens pointed out that David was harming his Vlog Squad yet again. Few stated that her injury was an accident and David was attempting to hit the marker away from her. Comments on Instagram regarding the same read:

The TikTok clip has amassed over 1.3 million views at the time of posting. Though fans remain concerned about David’s intentions, many fans applauded Natalie’s good spirit in the video.

