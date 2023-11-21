5 best Disney movies to stream for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it is always a joyous time for almost everyone around the world, and what better way to celebrate it than revisiting Disney's expansive slate of movies that can be watched with or without family?

Known as one of the biggest festivals of the year, Thanksgiving is celebrated as a day of giving thanks for the blessings of the harvest and the preceding year. This year, it is on November 23, 2023. Disney has an enchanting way of making any such Holiday special with its great pallet of family-friendly films, most of which are also available on Disney+ or for rent.

Ahead of the holiday, here are our picks for a full-family entertainer from the house of Disney.

Five best Thanksgiving Disney movies

1) The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas, one of Tim Burton's ground-breaking works, is always one of the finest films for Christmas and Halloween. With elements of both present in little sprinkles, it also makes for a great Thanksgiving film, which can be enjoyed with the entire family.

Sufficiently well-rounded, scary in parts, and heartfelt in others, The Nightmare Before Christmas will always be one of the most endearing works of animated cinema that can be revisited any number of times.

The film stars Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon, and Catherine O'Hara, among others.

2) Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Since the evergreen Home Alone is best saved for Christmas or Christmas Eve, its sequel deserves a place on the Thanksgiving watchlist. Taking the story of the iconic Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) a step further, the laughter-filled film with a heart of gold is everything a family would want to watch together on a Thanksgiving holiday.

The movie also has a tinge of nostalgia that most of the adults can relate to now.

Aside from Macaulay Culkin as the lead, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York stars Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci, John Heard, and Tim Curry, among others.

3) Ratatouille (2007)

Few films give the flavor of Thanksgiving as well as Ratatouille; it is filled with food, fun, and family entertainment. The classic animated film has already created a cult fanbase and is credited as one of the best-animated films of all time.

The film follows the adventures of a Parisian rat named Remy (Patton Oswald) who dreams of becoming a chef. The dramatic yet fun film is best watched on a holiday, savoring wonderful food.

The cast for the film includes Will Arnett, Peter O'Toole, and Lou Romano, among many others.

4) Jingle All the Way (1996)

Family comedies barely get better than Jingle All the Way, which has aged like fine wine since its release in the 1990s. Based on a workaholic father's dilemma after failing to get anything for his son on Christmas Eve, the film touches on many beautiful topics about family, parenthood, and innocence.

Directed by Brian Levant, the film remains one of the best works of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who plays the role of Howard Langston, a mattress salesman.

The film also stars Sinbad, Jake Lloyd, Phil Hartman, and Rita Wilson.

5) Dashing Through The Snow (2023)

Released on the brink of Thanksgiving 2023, this new movie about the Holiday season is a more modern take on the family film genre. Directed by Tim Story, the 2023 film is the story of a father named Eddie (Ludacris), who lost faith in the holidays after a certain incident in his childhood.

The film follows Eddie and his daughter's journey after they meet a man named Nick (Lil Rey Howery) as they embark on a journey to retrieve Eddie's faith in the holidays.

Aside from the movies mentioned above, there is a wide collection of movies to watch for Thanksgiving. However, nothing says quality time with the family other than a good Disney movie. The list is a guide for those who need help on where to get started.

Let us know your favorite movie to watch with the family for Thanksgiving in the comment section below.