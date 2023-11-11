5 best Veja sneakers for women in 2023

Veja sneakers are trending in 2023, and for good reason. Since its inception in 2004, the French footwear brand has earned quite the reputation as a brand to look out for when it comes to ethically sourced and environmentally friendly sneakers. The brand became uber-popular in 2019 due to the impressive Condor silhouette, and it has since released sneakers that keep sneakerheads coming back for more.

In 2023, the brand released an impressive array of women's sneakers, like the Venturi White Pierre and the V-15 Multico, which are a perfect blend of fashion and function with elegant designs and a comfortable build.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Veja women's sneakers in 2023.

Best Veja women's sneakers for 2023

1. The Venturi Alveomesh White Pierre sneakers

The Venturi Alveomesh White Pierre sneakers (Image via Veja)

Apart from these sneakers being made from 100 percent eco-friendly materials, they are also easy on the eyes. The sneakers are dressed in an eye-catching white and off-white scheme, leaving the cream and brown colored ribbed sole to create a beautiful contrast. The upper area is made from Alveomesh, a technical fabric made from recycled polyester. This modern innovation ensures that the shoes are breathable, flexible, and lightweight.

These impressive sneakers are available on the brand's website for $205.

2. The Campo Trainers Giumauve

The Campo Trainers Giumauve (Image via Veja)

These sneakers are the definition of subtle elegance and understated beauty. The simple white build is accented by the pink brand logo on the waist and the burgundy detail on the heel tab. The set is set in an off-white colorway to create an artful contrast. The shoes are made from recycled products and feel good against the feet.

These gorgeous shoes are available on the brand's website for $140.

3. The V10 Suede Jade White Multico sneakers

The V10 Suede Jade White Multico sneakers (Image via Veja)

The iconic V10 silhouette is dressed in soft pastel colorways comprising lilac, blue, green, brown, and cream. The upper area of the sneakers is an impressive combination of mesh and leather for an aesthetically pleasing visual and to enhance breathability and airflow.

The logo "V" blends with the green pastel on the waist with the brand name printed in white on the black heel tab for an artful contrast. The soft colors enhance the shoes' versatility, making it possible to dress them down or up. The shoes are made from Amazonian and recycled rubber, aligning with the brand's drive for sustainable fashion.

The shoes are available on the brand's official website for $195.

4. V-15 Leather Petale White Multico sneakers

The V-15 Leather Petale White Multico sneakers (Image via Veja)

The classic V-15 is revamped in an eye-catching hightop design, sprinkled with touches of pastel colors for a feminine and soft effect. The upper area is set in a playful hue with contrasting pastel colors of pink, yellow, blue, green, white, and orange. The brand logo is brilliant white against the pink waist, and the sole's cream hue balances out the color contrast.

These women's sneakers are available for $225 on the brand’s website.

5. The Dekkan Sneaker in Babe Pierre

The Dekkan Sneaker in Babe Pierre (Image via Veja)

The brand switches out the streamlined classic silhouette for a more robust and chunky design with the Dekkan. The pink and brown play-on colors make the shoes eye-catching, with the brand logo and shoe laces set in brilliant white.

The insole in cream is placed against the black outsole, which juts towards the toe cap. The shoes also feature alveolus on the upper with water-resistant TPU sidewalls, rubber toes, and heel caps to ensure foot protection.

These sneakers are available for $210 on the brand's official website.

Veja is making a name for themselves as one of the beat brands for sneakers made of sustainable materials. Sneakerheads should be quick to avail the abovementioned sneakers before they get sold out.