Elizabeth Sullivan was last spotted around her home in San Diego's Liberty Station neighbourhood on October 13, 2014. She lived at their Point Loma residence with her U.S. Navy service member husband, Matthew Sullivan, and their two daughters.

Almost two years into Elizabeth's disappearance, her remains were discovered washed up at San Diego Bay, which kickstarted investigations on the case that had gone cold after several state-wide searches. A series of shocking revelations turned Matthew Sullivan into the main suspect and led to his trial in February 2020.

The Dateline NBC season 29, episode 47, titled Secrets by the Bay, offers the details of the murder of Elizabeth Sullivan as the synopsis reads,

"A San Diego mother suddenly vanishes in 2014; nearly two years later, her body is found in the San Diego Bay, but medical examiners say she has only been dead for a month or two."

Five details of Elizabeth Sullivan's murder

1) Elizabeth Ricks Sullivan's body washed up almost two years after her disappearance

Elizabeth Liz Sullivan was last spotted on October 13, 2014, around her home before a missing complaint was registered. NBC 7 San Diego reported two more sightings of Elizabeth Sullivan - once at the Liberty Station soccer fields on October 16 and aother near Lindbergh Field on October 21.

Following numerous search efforts, Sullivan's body was only discovered after 2 years on the shores of the San Diego Bay on October 4, 2016.

2) Liz Sullivan's autopsy revealed five stab wounds

The identification of the body came on December 7, 2016, while the autopsy reports followed, revealing five stab wounds with the evidence of the knife nicking and breaking her ribs. Additionally, her face showed signs of trauma, including a broken nose and jaw.

The murder weapon, a knife, was recovered from the attic insulation tucked above Matthew Sullivan's bedroom in their Liberty Station house.

3) A series of calls released by 911 showcased the toxic relationship between the Sullivans

In February 2017, the San Diego Police Department released a series of phone calls made to 911 from the Sullivan household which brought to light the strained relationship between Matthew and Elizabeth.

Apart from the call Elizabeth Sullivan made in March 2014, where she complained about child support and an escalating conflict between the couple, Matthew placed another call on the day she disappeared. He mentioned that his wife was about to frame him and have him arrested. NBC 7 San Diego further reported that Liz Sullivan "made a mess of the bedroom and took photos."

Previously, Matthew had informed the police about Liz draining their shared bank account. However, the friend who had reported her missing on October 14 had mentioned in the same call that Liz was “very afraid” of her husband.

4) Elizabeth Sullivan had met with a divorce attorney the day she went missing

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, Elizabeth Ricks Sullivan met with a divorce attorney the day she went missing and had arranged to visit a lawyer the next day. The paper further reported,

"She had also told friends she would seek a restraining order."

While Elizabeth allegedly struggled with addiction to substances, she was also involved in an extramarital affair with a person she had met on an online dating platform. The relationship between the Sullivans was deteriorating, and she was looking to separate from her husband with custody of their children.

5) The cadaver dogs pointed to a freezer in the garage during the house search

Based on the purchase of carpet cleaner from Home Depot on October 14, the police conducted a search of the Liberty Station house to find a carpet stained with Elizabeth Sullivan's blood. Apart from the murder weapon, the officers found two "pretty big" freezers in the garage to which the cadaver dogs had pointed.

The prosecution, thus, came up with the theory that Matthew Sullivan had stored his wife's remains in his garage for two years. Matthew was eventually charged with second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on March 12, 2021.