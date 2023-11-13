When will Damian Lillard appear in court for custody battle with Kay'La Hanson? What we know so far

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife Kay’La Hanson in October this year. The couple, who got married in 2021, are now embarking on a custody battle over their children. The court battle could also mean Lillard missing time from his NBA duties. He has already missed some action with a calf injury.

According to RadarOnline, the court documents of Lillard’s custody case reveal a few details. The Milwaukee Bucks star is ordered to appear in court on Nov. 24. The couple will be taking legal action to decide the custody of their three children. Lillard will have to appear in Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse in Oregon City, Oregon.

There is one issue though. The Bucks play at home on the same day. The team is scheduled to host the Washington Wizards in group play of the In-Season Tournament that night. Lillard will likely be out for personal reasons in that game.

The court documents show that Lillard will be required to appear at 9 am local time, which means 11 am Milwaukee time. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 pm Milwaukee time. The flight time from Portland to Milwaukee is about four hours without the time difference. It would be a close call for Lillard to make the game.

The court documents also show some of the details of the court hearing. The couple and their representation will discuss child custody, parental plans, and the handling of Hanson’s legal fees. She is also angling for full custody of the children.

Why is Damian Lillard getting divorced?

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from his wife of two years in October. Kay’La Hanson claimed that Lillard abandoned the family in October of 2022. The two are now embarking on a custody battle. The court documents show Hanson wants full custody.

“I have been the primary parent for our three children since their birth,” Kay’La stated in the court documents (via OregonLive.com).

According to RadarOnline, the couple had a prenuptial agreement. The agreement reportedly protects $100 million of Lillard’s fortune. The agreement was signed days before the couple’s wedding in September 2021.

The court documents further revealed details. As a part of the divorce, Damian Lillard also demanded that his ex-partner not use his name but instead her maiden name of Hanson. Reports say the couple have lived separately since October of last year. Lillard has not made any public comments on the matter.