Damian Lillard allegedly seeks court to prohibit wife Kay'La from using his last name during protracted divorce battle

According to court documents, Damian Lillard filed for divorce days after he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The new Buck guard filed the paperwork on Monday at the circuit court in Oregon. He is filing for divorce from his wife of two years, Kay’La Lillard.

The two were married two years ago and have three children together.

The court filing allegedly attempting to ban Kay'La from using Lilliard's last name following the divorce. The claim comes from the statements in the court filings. Her maiden name is Hanson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Damian Lillard is divorcing his wife.

Millard has not made any public comments on the matter. He is preparing for the season with his new team, Milwaukee. His social media has only shown clips of his workouts.

Reports also suggest that the two may be living in separate houses for the past ten months. The court filing cited irreconcilable differences. It is a common legal reason for filing a divorce.

Damian Lillard calls out Blazers

Lillard was slightly critical of his former team. He admitted to being happy settling in with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he did say he wanted to go to Miami with the Heat, proving the rumors true.

“I don’t think it was a secret that Miami is where I wanted to go when I asked for a trade,” Lillard said on SiriusXM NBA Radio, “It was more of a thing when this conversation even started. It was like, ‘We’re not going to be able to build this team out. We’ll help you get to where you want to go.’ And that was where I wanted to go.”

Expand Tweet

It seems the Blazers purposefully did not listen to Lillard’s desires. Portland instead found another suitor in Milwaukee. They deemed the haul much better than the initial offer from the Heat.

According to reports, Lillard eventually expanded his list of desired teams to Milwaukee or Brooklyn. The Blazers then made the move to send him to Milwaukee. Shams Charania reported that the Blazers never intended to send him to Miami.

Lillard is now one of the leading contenders for the NBA title. The Bucks are among the favorites to raise the trophy alongside the Boston Celtics.