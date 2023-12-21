Where is Matthew Sullivan now? Status of Elizabeth's murderer as of today

The disappearance of Elizabeth Sullivan on October 13, 2014, found its way back to her U.S. Navy service member husband Matthew Sullivan, who was arrested for second-degree murder in 2018. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on March 12, 2021.

The heavily decomposed body of U.S. Navy wife and mother to two daughters, Elizabeth Sullivan, washed up ashore at the San Diego Bay a week short of the two-year anniversary of her disappearance. The investigations unearthed a marriage ridden with problems about money, child welfare, and infidelity.

The Dateline NBC episode, titled Secrets by the Bay, showcases the arrest of Matthew Sullivan for the murder of Elizabeth Sullivan. The synopsis reads:

"A San Diego mother suddenly vanishes in 2014; nearly two years later, her body is found in the San Diego Bay, but medical examiners say she has only been dead for a month or two."

Who is Matthew Sullivan? Details explored

The murder case of Elizabeth Ricks Sullivan picked up pace after her heavily decomposed body washed up at the San Diego Bay and was reported by a civilian on October 4, 2016. Even after the identification of the body and the autopsy reports, the disappearance and murder of Liz Sullivan were not immediately tied to her husband, Matthew Sullivan.

Expand Tweet

The San Diego Police Department had concerns when a series of calls made to 911 from the Liberty Station home was studied. The marriage between Elizabeth Sullivan and U.S. Navy service member Matthew was marked with abuse and violence, as Elizabeth's friend, Nathan Caracter testified. Elizabeth Sullivan was reportedly involved in an extramarital affair, and Matthew found out about it in September 2014.

A phone call made to 911 on October 13, 2014, had Matthew claiming that Elizabeth was "going to frame him and have him arrested". NBC 7 San Diego further reported that Liz Sullivan "made a mess of the bedroom and took photos." Phone calls from Elizabeth, dated March 2014, also revealed the many issues the couple had with child support and money.

Why was Matthew Sullivan arrested?

As the investigation of Elizabeth Sullivan's murder progressed, Matthew Scott Sullivan was spotted purchasing carpet cleaner from the Home Depot store the day after his wife's disappearance. The San Diego Police Department officials found a bloodstained carpet at his home, and Elizabeth's blood had seeped into the wooden flooring.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the murder weapon, with traces of Elizabeth's blood, was found tucked in the attic insulation above Matthew's bedroom, per NBC 7 San Diego. The cadaver dogs brought to their home during the search pointed to one out of two "pretty big" freezers in the garage which, the prosecutors argued and The San Diego Union-Tribune reported, was used to store Liz Sullivan's remains for two years after her murder. Elizabeth's car was found in their home and her phone was turned off.

For his arrest that was made on January 31, 2018, Matthew Sullivan was extradited from Delaware to San Diego. He had moved out of San Diego with his new girlfriend to Wyoming, Delaware, the same week Elizabeth Sullivan's body was found.

Meanwhile, the defence team argued their point, bringing up Elizabeth Sullivan's tendencies of self-harm, addiction, and affairs.

Where is Matthew Sullivan now?

Matthew went on trial on October 22, 2019, and was charged with second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison on March 12, 2021 and remains incarcerated at the North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.