"Wow, that's disgusting": Lance's Home Depot racist controversy explained as netizens put retail giant on blast 

Retail giant Home Depot got involved in a controversy as a woman on TikTok claimed that her client was racially discriminated against, as the retailer’s employees confused him for an alleged shoplifter only because both of them were “Black.”

In the three-minute video, she claimed how her client, Lance, entered Home Depot with his 3-year-old daughter to buy some propane. As he was searching for the item, he was approached by an employee who asked him to leave the store, as he was allegedly found “stealing.” Upon asking for proof of the same, he was shown footage of a man who did not look anything like him.

She started the video by stating that the particular incident took place on March 12, 2023. The woman in the TikTok video claimed that the only thing common between Lance and the thief was “the amount of melanin in his skin.” As the woman accused Home Depot of racism, she claimed that just because Lance was “Black,” he was thought to be the thief.

Social media users infuriated as woman on TikTok claims that retail giant racially discriminated against her client. (Image via Twitter)

She said:

“In the photograph, there was a man who had one characteristic in common with my client. The man was a tall slender man. Significantly taller than Lance. And probably about 50 pounds lighter. And though the theft took place a month back, the man in the photograph had short hair. And Lance has long hair.”

She later explained how the woman who approached Lance was Home Depot’s Loss Prevention employee, and she should be “trained to notice details.” She also claimed that Home Depot did not apologize to Lance.

As the video went viral, many social media users bashed Home Depot.

Netizens react to a video of a woman claiming Home Depot racially discriminating against a man.

After the woman uploaded the video on TikTok, multiple people reshared the video on other platforms. She claimed in the video that her client, Lance deserved better treatment from Home Depot. She concluded the video by requesting people to reshare the video so that awareness about the incident could be spread.

As TizzyEnt uploaded the video on X, social media users commented and reacted.

At the moment, the woman did not state what action was being taken by Lance against Home Depot. Moreover, the retail giant has also not released any statement about the controversy and has decided to remain tight-lipped on the matter.