What is Megan Fox’s new poetry book about? Actress talks about self-harm, desperation, and more in Pretty Boys Are Poisonous

Megan Fox, the American actress, has accounted her journey in Hollywood and shared her struggles with love, self-harm, and heartbreak, in her new poetry book, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

People published an interview with Fox on November 6 where she talked about the inspiration behind her work. She said that her book was a collection of personal experiences and other elements that resonated with her. She said:

"It comes from a lot of places. Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm's-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."

She continued by saying, either way, "all of it is something women can relate to." The book was released on November 7, 2023.

Disclaimer: The article mentions instances of self-harm and deals with mature themes.

Megan Fox's Pretty Boys Are Poisonous talks about isolation, s*x, self-harm, and desperation

Expand Tweet

In Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox offers readers a tell-all about her relationships and career.

The Jennifer's Body actress explained that she was writing about her "whole life," and that the experience served as a mechanism to express herself differently than what she has felt while working as an actress. She told PEOPLE:

"Acting doesn't really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I'm reading someone else's words under someone else's direction. Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."

Megan Fox has had a few love interests in her past and she is currently linked with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She has not revealed any connection to her work with any particular name. However, as per Page Six, some poems could be interpreted as snippets about her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

Some lines might have been inspired by the complications they’ve faced since the beginning of their relationship in May 2020, as per Page Six.

According to The Sun, Megan Fox reportedly talked about how her recent work, featured themes of "isolation, torment, self-harm, desperation, longing, restlessness, rage, and general anguish."

Expand Tweet

MGK proposed to Megan Fox, in January 2022, and the pair have continued to show off their romance by expressing affection on social media and at red-carpet events.

Fans and media outlets were prompted when Megan Fox removed all of MGK's photos from her Instagram account and temporarily disabled it in February 2023. According to E! News, the social media purge came after a fight that broke out during Super Bowl LVII weekend in Arizona. But the two are said to have made up a few days later and have been dating ever since.

In August, the Transformers alum announced her new book, in a statement on her social media saying,

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

She continued by saying that her freedom "lives in these pages," and she hopes that her "words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."

Megan is a mother of three children Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with her ex Brian Austin Green, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2022. The actress spoke to People about her relationships saying,

"Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself."

Some lines in the book refer to a “32-year-old narcissist,” who is Fox's “true love, twin flame” and a “complacent rock star” pretending to have “good” intentions.

Megan Fox has been linked to actor David Gallagher, former Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf, and her high school beau Ben Leahy, as possible love interests. She has not revealed who among them, if any, are inspirations to the poems in the book.