5 most expensive Nike Dunk collaborative sneakers of all time

The Nike Dunk low sneakers are having a revival, as seen by the significant increase in resale values of earlier iterations. Nike brought the SB Dunk back to life by working with the original designers and international skate companies on limited edition releases. As their popularity backs it up, they have also become a staple in street fashion.

Collaborations such as the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low, the 2005 "Ray Gun" lows, and the original elephant print designs have enhanced resale values across multiple platforms. For sneakerheads looking for a good investment in collaborative sneakers, below are five Nike collaborative sneakers with the best resale value.

Best Nike Dunk collaborative sneakers

1. Chocolate x Nike SB Dunk Low

Chocolate x Nike SB Dunk Low

Released on June 1, 2002, this Nike Dunk Low—a collaboration with Chocolate Skateboards—was priced at $60 at retail. The cross detailing on the heel pays tribute to squad rider Keenan Milton, who passed away in 2002.

In the last year, its average resale value rose to $1,875. It can be bought on sites like GOAT and StockX and is part of a significant release from the West Coast label. It complements the Zoo York Dunk nicely.

2. Supreme x Dunk Low Pro SB 'White Cement

Supreme x Dunk Low Pro SB 'White Cement

Supreme collaborated with Nike SB in October 2002 to upgrade the Dunk Low Pro with the classic Air Jordan 3 touch. This limited version, dubbed 'White Cement,' features the iconic elephant print on white leather with a royal blue inner lining.

It was regarded as a highly sought-after edition because it signified the beginning of the Nike SB and Supreme relationship, which added to its attractiveness owing to its scarcity. Because of its rarity and continuing appeal among sneakerheads, the White Cement Dunk Low Pro SB stands out as a watershed point in Supreme and Nike SB's joint relationship.

3. Nike SB Dunk Low “Entourage” (Friends & Family)

Nike SB Dunk Low “Entourage” (Friends & Family)

The release date and sale price of the "Entourage" Nike SB Dunk's Friends & Family version are currently unknown. However, over the previous 12 months, the average resale value has remained close to $2,000, according to multiple online marketplaces such as Stadium Goods, GOAT, and StockX.

The Friends & Family version stands out from the 2011 Black Friday retail release with unique details, including the large Entourage logo on the tongue, black (rather than gold) heel stitching, and a black outsole rather than the gum's original sole.

4. Diamond Supply x Nike SB Dunk Low “Canary Yellow” (Friends & Family)

Diamond Supply x Nike SB Dunk Low “Canary Yellow” (Friends & Family)

The Diamond Supply x Nike SB Dunk Low "Canary Yellow" (Friends & Family) was first available only to Diamond Supply Co. employees. Released in limited quantities at ComplexCon 2018, this sneaker sparked a frenzy, necessitating security assistance due to overwhelming demand.

The retail price is unknown, but the average resale value has surged to $2,217 in the past year. For those in need, check resale sites like GOAT, Stadium Goods, and StockX. This Nike Dunk collaboration combines exclusivity with riotous hype, making it a sought-after item in the sneaker community.

5. Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low “Pine Green”

Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low “Pine Green”

This $170 collaboration with Virgil Abloh is available in three gorgeous color options, with "Pine Green" being the most well-liked. There isn't a clear release date, but the secondhand market has seen a price increase of $2,000 year over year.

If you're in the market for a pair, consider checking out platforms like Grailed, Stadium Goods, and StockX.

The allure of the Nike Dunk collaboration sneakers lies not just in their captivating styles but also in their increasing market worth. These partnerships have created cultural icons, from the groundbreaking Supreme x Dunk Low Pro SB "White Cement" to the nostalgic Chocolate x Nike SB Dunk Low.