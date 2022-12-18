Five More Minutes: Moments Like These cast list: Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant, and others to star in HMM movie

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ (HMM) last 2022 X-Mas offering, Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, is set to premiere on Saturday, December 17, at 10:00 pm ET. Directed by Kevin Fair, the holiday special was written by Kelly Fullerton.

It is the second Christmas story to be inspired by country singer Scotty McCreery’s hit track Five More Minutes. The first was last year’s Five More Minutes (also a Hallmark production), which McCreery had executive produced.

As per the channel, the storyline for Five More Minutes: Moments Like These reads:

"A Christmas wish gets realized in an unexpected way, as a young widow has to return to her old home for the holidays."

Starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant, the upcoming Christmas romantic comedy will be about Kaitlyn, a widow who moves back to her late husband’s home in Colorado with her son Adam.

There, she meets Matthew, a local contractor and old friend of her husband’s, who forwards her a real estate developer’s proposal to purchase their house. The duo’s interactions increase and sparks fly as time passes. Adam, on the other hand, gets involved in local Christmas festivities and a fundraising idea, delighting Kaitlyn.

With a storyline like this, it’s expected Five More Minutes: Moments Like These will tug at viewers' heartstrings.

More about the cast of Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These will see Williams in the role of Kaitlyn, Bryant as Matthew, while Inventing the Christmas Prince actor Brady Droulis will play the role of Kaitlyn’s son Adam.

1) Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams, a New York native, is known for the TV series How I Met Your Mother, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and NBC’s Good Morning Miami. She has been part of more than 150 TV episodes and numerous TV films for Hallmark, Lifetime, and ABC Family.

Married to Independent Spirit Award-winning producer Neal Dodson since 2011, the 44-year-old has also worked in independent films, theater, off-Broadway, and on Broadway.

In 2020, Williams marked her directorial debut with a short film titled Meats, which she wrote and acted in. Five More Minutes: Moments Like These will be her second Hallmark outing this year after Two Tickets to Paradise.

2) Lucas Bryant

lucas bryant @TheLucasBryant find out what Will and Bryan really think today at 1pm ET as they answer all your as they always say “christmas is the time for solving mysteries”find out what Will and Bryan really think today at 1pm ET as they answer all your #FiveMoreMinutes questions and consider revealing their true identities!!! on @hallmarkmovie social media accounts @imthesmash as they always say “christmas is the time for solving mysteries” 🎁 find out what Will and Bryan really think today at 1pm ET as they answer all your #FiveMoreMinutes questions and consider revealing their true identities!!! on @hallmarkmovie social media accounts @imthesmash https://t.co/7q7KlxbVBy

Lucas Bryant became a household star after his performance in Haven (2010–2015). He played the main character of Nathan Wuornos, a wry, hardened local cop, in the Syfy mystery series.

The Ontario native also starred in Showtime’s Queer as Folk, M.V.P., S*x, Love & Secrets, and The Eleventh Hour. A Hallmark staple, he featured in the channel’s original movies like Tulips in Spring, Summer Love, and 2019’s Time for You to Come Home for Christmas.

Other notable works include Lifetime’s More S*x & The Single Mom, A Very Merry Daughter of the Bride, Crazy Canucks, Playing House, and The Vow.

3) Brady Droulis

Lucas Bryant (left) and Brady Droulis (right) in Five More Minutes: Moments Like These. (image via Twitter/@hallmarkmovie)

Brady Droulis’ first appearance was in Supernatural as Young Dean in a single episode. After this, he portrayed a 7-year-old Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, in Superman & Lois.

He is also known for The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Inventing the Christmas Prince, Home Before Dark, Lies Between Friends, and Debris. According to his parent-monitored Instagram account, Droulis is also a hockey player and a “2012 Viper & HPL Flyer.”

Apart from the above-mentioned stars, the film will also star Fred Henderson, Carey Feehan, Francesca Bianchi, Darlene Tait, and more.

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These is from Take Five Productions Inc. Timothy O. Johnson, Scotty McCreery, and Orly Adelson are its executive producers, while Navid Soofi has bankrolled the festive special.

