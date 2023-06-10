Five most successful Marvel characters created by Stan Lee

Stan Lee is one of the best-known creators of comic book characters, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His remarkable work has created a separate fan base over the years. Lee has indeed given us some of the best comic book characters we see on screen today.

To commemorate the 100th birthday of the legendary stalwart, Disney is releasing a documentary, titled Stan Lee, that is scheduled to premiere on June 16, 2023, following its debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. The 25-second teaser video released by Marvel Entertainment has given us a glimpse of what to expect from the documentary, and fans are excited for the full feature to drop.

Before the documentary drops, here are five iconic Marvel characters created or co-created by Lee himself, in association with other legends like Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and Larry Lieber.

5 best Marvel characters created by the legendary Stan Lee

1. Spider-Man

Probably one of the most iconic superheroes to ever be created, Spider-Man is still a classic even after decades. With this character, Lee changed the conventional view of how a superhero should be, by making him more relatable to youth and teens, who could connect well with the character of Peter Parker, an under-confident nerd who turns into a super-cool hero.

The character is also one of Stan Lee’s personal favorites, created in association with Steve Ditko. Spider-Man made his first appearance in 1962.

2. Black Widow

One of the most famous female protagonists of Marvel Comics, Black Widow made her first appearance in 1940 in Mystic Comics, where her character’s name was ‘Claire Voyant.’ She was created by George Kapitan and Harry Sahle.

However, Natasha, the current version of the character we see on screens today, was developed by Stan Lee in association with Don Rico and Don Heck. She made her first appearance in the 1964 comic book Tales of Suspense.

3. Hulk

The green monstrous character was created by the iconic duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in 1962. Hulk, or Robert Bruce Banner, is considered one of the founding members of the Avengers. He is a regular person who turns into a Green Monster when he is angry and derives his supernatural strengths from his temper.

Although Hulk makes appearances in most Marvel movies, many claim that the character has now lost its charm due to a lack of development.

4. Black Panther

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever @theblackpanther The Black Panther has been exiled from Wakanda, but that won't stop T'Challa from protecting his people. 'Black Panther' #1 is on sale this June! The Black Panther has been exiled from Wakanda, but that won't stop T'Challa from protecting his people. 'Black Panther' #1 is on sale this June! https://t.co/VhdCKeKy5g

The first African Superhero ever in mainstream comics, Black Panther or T’Challa, is the king and protector of Wakanda, which is a fictional African nation. While the character was not so popular before, in recent years he has created a different league for himself.

Another Kirby-Lee collaboration, Black Panther first appeared in July 1966 in Fantastic Four no. 52.

5. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange @DrStrange Stephen Strange gets a visit from some familiar faces in 'Doctor Strange' #1. Explore the variant covers and get a sneak peek of the issue, on sale March 22: bit.ly/3YUDgmM [2/3] Stephen Strange gets a visit from some familiar faces in 'Doctor Strange' #1. Explore the variant covers and get a sneak peek of the issue, on sale March 22: bit.ly/3YUDgmM [2/3] https://t.co/z8OxGEri7p

The idea for the character of Doctor Strange was originally of Steve Ditko, who presented it to Lee. The duo considered a number of names for the new character, including Mr. Strange, but Ditko preferred the name Doctor Strange.

Stan Lee has added more layers to the character, inspired by an American Radio drama, Chandu the Magician. Today, Doctor Strange is one of the most popular Marvel characters. The character first appeared in 1963.

Watch out for the new Stan Lee documentary dropping exclusively on the Disney streaming platform.

