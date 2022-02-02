Friends: 5 times Gunther's fashion game was on-point

Gunther's staples are a shirt and tie in Friends. But that doesn't stop him from being one of a kind fashionable. Although he couldn't score Rachel, he made sure the audience fell in love with him. His peculiar outfits would agree to this.

James Michael Tyler, who passed away in October 2021, understood his on-screen assignment. He gave structure to his character and those defining outfits.

Making his outfits as creative as possible, Gunther carried them on with pride. He will be remembered for what he stood for (primarily for his love for Rachel).

Gunther with his fashion game on-point during five instances

1) Flowers in green, brown and white

Gunther (Image via Netflix)

Gunther was all about prints and vibrant and contrasting colours. He proved it via his outfits throughout the show, not giving us a chance to complain of him being plain.

Essential is not a word in his dictionary as this white shirt and brown tie with prints tell us so. This outfit represents his character because though he's all white at times, there are bright colours.

2) Denim shirt with roadmap tie

Gunther (Image via Netflix)

He likes to be prepared for what's about to happen next. A stranger might run into him asking for directions because then, the map-tie will come in handy.

Pulling off a map-print tie with a denim shirt is something only Gunther can pull off.

3) A vest shirt and checkered tie

Gunther (Image via Netflix)

In this iconic scene, Gunther was thinking of asking out Rachel, his long-time crush. Though he has done it already a hundred times in his head, he just can't bring himself to do it.

Nevertheless, this outfit is something that cannot be disregarded. As mentioned earlier, prints are his go-to, and he seems to be acing his vest-shirt and checkered tie. He could have impressed Rachel if he had tried harder.

4) On Wednesdays we wear pink!

Gunther (Image via Netflix)

It's low-key ironic for him to be wearing a pink shirt and tie while hating on Rachel's date. Sparkling under the light in pink, I don't see anybody crossing him in his outfit game.

He's always grumpy (being around Rachel is an exception) but adds vibrant colours to his outfit.

5) An uncoordinated mustard yellow coat and turquoise shirt & tie

Gunther (Image via Netflix)

He can be plain rude to anybody except Rachel, though the first look at his outfit will tell you otherwise. He looked too classy in his mustard yellow coat, turquoise shirt and tie.

Don't be fooled because he's not going to the office instead of attending a party and throwing a fit at Chandler.

From flowers and unique prints to lively and sparkling colours, he wore it all in Friends. His clothes always contrast with his character, which is particularly grumpy.

He gave us moments to laugh and cry about. He inspired audiences and was gentle in his own strange way. He will be remembered.

