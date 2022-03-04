Float Fest 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and all you need to know

Float Fest 2022 has announced its lineup that is set to take place on July 23 and 24 in Gonzales, Texas. Float Fest touts itself as a floating, camping and music festival and returns after 2018.

The 2019 edition of the fest was canceled due to construction delays in view of its move to a new location in Gonzalez, Texas. The event, which was moved to 2020, was also canceled due to Covid. The festival also offers a two-mile tubing experience on the Guadalupe River.

Tickets for the fest are now on sale and can be purchased here. The general tickets are priced at $129 and $199 for a single day and weekend. The ticket prices will rise to $139 and $219, respectively.

The general ticket with tubing is priced at $229 which will later be raised to $249. It gives access to one tubing trip on Saturday and one tubing trip on Sunday.

Tickets to the festival are on sale (Image via Float Fest)

The VIP single day and weekend tickets are currently priced at $249 and $349 respectively which will later be priced at $279 and $379. Also available for sale are the VIP premium tickets which will be priced at $499 and will later be hiked to $539.

Float Fest @FloatFest We’re BACK – July 23 and 24, 2022 in Gonzales, TX! Get ready for our best lineup yet and a completely new, enhanced camping and floating experience. Lineup announcement and tickets coming soon! We’re BACK – July 23 and 24, 2022 in Gonzales, TX! Get ready for our best lineup yet and a completely new, enhanced camping and floating experience. Lineup announcement and tickets coming soon! https://t.co/xDIsnyRuJv

Float Fest 2022 Lineup

The lineup features Vampire Weekend, Deadmaus, Chance the Rapper, Kaytranada, Quinn XCII, 100 gecs,Two Feet, Nane, Me ND Adam, Doublecamp, Little Image, Games We Play on Saturday, July 23.

Cage the Elephant, Marshmello, Lord Huron, CHVRCHES, Pusha T, Tove Lo, Hippie Sabotage, Sueco, Aly & AJ, Daisy the Great, Sir Woman, CVBZ, Sam Austins, Madeline the Person, Blossom Aloe on Sunday, July 24.

Despite having 27 artists on two stages, the organizers have ensured there will be no overlapping performance times. It will all take place on a 765-acre ranch about an hour from both Austin and San Antonio. Also available for sale are daily shuttles that will come from Austin, San Antonio and Houston, as well as San Marcos, to and from the ranch.

Edited by Srijan Sen