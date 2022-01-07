3 mistakes to avoid while camping the bridge in BGMI

Gamers across the country have flocked to immerse themselves in the Battle Royale experience of BGMI on their mobile phones. Developed by Krafton, the game offers players various maps, situations, and features in Battle Royale mode that enrich their gaming experience thoroughly.

Since killing and survival are the two primary pillars of the game, different types of fight scenarios emerge during matches. Bridge camp has become popular over time both in normal classic matches and in BGMI Esports.

Experienced veterans who have mastered the art of bridge camp often tend to eliminate players trying to cross the bridge.

However, those who are still relatively new to the bridge camp scenarios often make mistakes which either lead to their own death in the game or hand the opponents an upper hand. Here's a guide to avoid the common mistakes that players often make while camping the bridge.

What are the mistakes that BGMI players can avoid while camping the bridge?

1) Avoid camping the bridge alone in Squad Mode

Squad Mode is the most popular mode in BGMI as it lets the entire team play together. No matter how experienced an individual player is, they must never attempt to camp the bridge alone.

Even when players have mastered the art of bridge camp, the numbers advantage favoring the enemy will always bring the downfall of the sole player camping the bridge.

Moreover, camping the bridge alone also restricts the angles on the enemy which becomes a great disadvantage.

2) Never use smoke grenades on the bridge before enemies' arrival

Bridge campers in BGMI must keep in mind not to use smoke grenades before the arrival of enemies on the bridge. This not only blocks the view of the bridge campers but also alarms the approaching enemies of the players' presence on the bridge. The enemies then take a different route or try to break the bridge camp.

3) Never leave any vehicle in the view of approaching enemies

Vehicles in BGMI are not only used for rotation but also as covers in the end zones and blocks in bridge camps. However, many players, while bridge camping, leave vehicles in the view of the enemy which alerts them to avoid the bridge.

Furthermore, enemies can also blow up the vehicles of the bridge campers, making it hard for them to rotate afterwards.

