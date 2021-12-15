5 tips to camp the bridge in BGMI & PUBG Mobile

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), since its launch in the country in July, has only added to the success of PUBG Mobile, which is banned in the country. Since both the games have similar features and mechanisms, bridge camping has only grown in popularity over time.

Various BGMI and PUBG Mobile YouTubers and content have created videos on bridge camping, emphasizing the need for players to camp bridges to enhance their Battle Royale experience.

What are the 5 tips to master the art of bridge of camping in BGMI and PUBG Mobile?

1) Get on top of the bridges in Erangel

This method of bridge camping proves to be effective in BGMI and PUBG Mobile's Solo Battle Royale mode. Although this can be down in Duo and Squad modes, it comes in handy in Solo mode.

Players can get on top of the Military Base or Novorepnoye bridges on Erangel. These spots provide a clear vision, which helps spot enemies on both sides of the bridge, making it easy to take down opponents.

2) Use the 2 and 2 split

The 2 and 2 split method while bridge camping is popular among BGMI and PUBG Mobile Esports players. The 2 and 2 split works effectively on bridges on the maps of Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok.

While a couple of players in the squad are busy taking fights on the bridge, the other two squad members can take down enemies en route to the bridge or support their teammates.

3) Make proper use of the cover

Covers play a crucial part in any fight in BGMI and PUBG Mobile, including bridge camping. All the bridges on Erangel, Sanhok and Miramar have solid covers in the form of cars and other trash, which can be used as covers during bridge camping.

Campers can hide behind these covers and begin firing once they visualize enemies approaching to cross the bridge.

4) Build cover with vehicles

This method is mostly for classic players who want to master bridge camping. Players can use vehicles to cover the breadth of the bridge and then burst all the vehicles to create a permanent road blocker. However, this can backfire if enemies send a player from their team to scout the area, as they can then avoid the bridge.

5) Camp under the bridge

This uncommon method of bridge camping has been popularized by many BGMI and PUBG Mobile Esports athletes. Camping under the bridge can help get easy kills of unarmed enemies attempting to cross the river by swimming. Moreover, the pillars under the bridge can act as covers.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

