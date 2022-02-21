8 popular Pop culture icons who're now known as 'The Guy from Fortnite'

Fortnite's long list of collaborations with popular cultural elements is quite well known. These collaborative events are also popular among loopers as they bring exclusive cosmetics to the game. Over the years, Epic has successfully managed to bring numerous pop culture icons into the game as skins.

Even though these icons are already popular, their inclusion in Fortnite has exponentially increased their fan following. Eventually, these icons became popular as 'The Guy from Fortnite.'

This article will reveal eight popular icons socially recognized by this tag.

Icons who are known as 'The Guy from Fortnite'

1) Dwayne Johnson

Everyone was startled to discover that Dwayne Johnson was The Foundation in the game. Gamers loved the Foundation, and needless to say, The Rock's popularity increased even more among the masses. In the recent Super Bowl, he was branded as the 'Guy from Fortnite,' and it went viral across several social media sites.

2) Bruno Mars

The singer is the latest pop culture icon to be added to the game. His performances are legendary, and he was quite popular even before Fortnite came into existence. However, the collaboration has increased his fanbase, and he has been dubbed the 'Guy from the Island' recently.

3) Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett is the latest Star Wars segment to be released to the public. Epic swapped the opportunity to introduce the cosmetics as part of a collaboration event. Gamers who were not quite aware of the entire Star Wars franchise ended up terming Boba Fett as the 'Guy from the Game' right away.

4) Marshmello

Credited with the first-ever musical performance on the island, Marshmello has certainly gained enough fans from the game. Gamers have been quite vocal about having him back in the game. At times, he does get called up as the Guy from Fortnite among the masses.

5) Snake Eyes (G.I Joe)

The popular action figure series featured in the game with Snake Eyes cosmetics. The skin was clean and quite loved by the community. The collaboration was a huge success. Gamers eventually started calling it the 'Guy from the Game' whenever they spotted it outside the gaming world.

6) Tron

The futuristic rider came into the game and was a huge hit among everyone. However, most gamers were not quite aware of its presence as a pop culture icon. Needless to say, Tron got branded very soon.

7) Street Fighter

Ryu and Chun-Li fought their way into the game as cosmetics. The duo gained quite a bit of popularity in a short span of time. Loopers did not hesitate to summon them as 'the Guy from the game' whenever they were spotted outside the island.

8) Marco Reus

The German professional soccer star is quite popular among fans. However, his popularity was boosted when he was introduced as a skin. Eventually, gamers across the globe started calling him the 'guy from the game' when the Euro Cup commenced.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi