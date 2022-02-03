How to get the Bruno Mars skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 3

Bruno Mars and Andersen .Paak, perhaps better known as the R&B duo Silk Sonic, are joining Fortnite. On February 10, the two singers will land in the Icon Series and be available in the Item Shop. However, both skins will be available for free before that.

Fortnite often lets players try to earn popular skins for free and that's the case with the Silk Sonic skins. Both skins are available for participants in the Silk Sonic Cup, which will be held on February 7. Here's how to unlock them.

How to unlock Silk Sonic Fortnite skins for free

The Silk Sonic cup will be held February 7 at specific local times. Those times will be available in the Compete tab on Fortnite. Just like many other cups, participants will have three hours to complete up to 10 matches. This is a Duos tournament.

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"The stellar duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are coming soon. Listen to Silk Sonic on the new Icon Radio station now and compete in the Silk Sonic Cup on February 7th!" #Fortnite News Update: Silk Sonic

The following placement ranges will unlock the Bruno Mars and Andersen .Paak skins for free:

Europe: 1-1,250.

NA East: 1-625.

NA West: 1-250

Brazil: 1-500.

Asia: 1-125.

Oceania: 1-125.

Middle East: 1-125.

Players who place in those ranges in those regions will be awarded the cosmetics. However, any players who earn eight points will unlock the “Silk Sonic” In-Game Cosmetic Spray.

Silk Sonic spray (Image via Epic Games)

Here's how players can earn points.

Victory Royale: 25 Points

2nd: 22 Points

3rd: 20 Points

4th: 18 Points

5th: 17 Points

6th: 16 Points

7th: 15 Points

8th: 14 Points

9th: 13 Points

10th: 12 Points

11th: 11 Points

12th: 10 Points

13th: 9 Points

14th: 8 Points

15th: 7 Points

16th: 6 Points

17th: 5 Points

18th - 19th: 4 Points

20th - 21st: 3 Points

22nd - 23rd: 2 Points

24th - 25th: 1 Point

Fortnite News 🏙 @FortniteBR



Everyone who earns at least 8 points will unlock the Silk Sonic Spray. Compete in the Silk Sonic Cup for a chance to unlock the new cosmetics for free!

Here's what the Epic Games' official description syas about the exciting event:

"Turn up the BPM to grab the Silk Sonic Outfits (and more) early! Happening Monday, February 7, compete in the Duos Silk Sonic Cup for a chance to unlock the Bruno Mars Outfit, Anderson .Paak Outfit, Sound Scepter Pickaxe/Back Bling, and Sonic Snare Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. Also, earn at least eight points to unlock the Silk Sonic Spray!"

For more information, players can visit the official Epic Games blog.

Edited by Danyal Arabi