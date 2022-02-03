Fortnite announces surprise collaboration with Bruno Mars, leaves the community stumped

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. Ever since its first joint-venture with the Avengers, nothing has been impossible for Epic Games to incorporate into the game. They've collaborated with Balenciaga, Ferrari, Marvel and even celebrities like Ninja and Ariana Grande.

According to a new leak, the Icon Series is about to expand with another collaboration. Silk Sonic, the R&B duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, will soon be getting Icon Series skins. The community was a bit surprised, to say the least.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak skins surprise Fortnite players

The skins were announced in a surprise trailer, showing off the duo in Fortnite style. The community has been a bit divided over the announcement. Many players are happy with it, but some have also expressed their disappointment.

Fortnite x Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Trailer! (via @JayKeyFN Fortnite x Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Trailer! (via @JayKeyFN)https://t.co/P8WBSQkmYm

One player insists they don't want it at all and that Fortnite shouldn't have released it. Another mentioned that they only want Spider-Man cosmetics and not two new Icon skins. There may be more Spider-Man content on the way, but for now, the Icon Series is growing.

Another player simply questions why it exists in the first place. Many players were at the very least surprised and taken aback by the announcement.

The reaction has been mixed, though the skins will more than likely be popular in the Item Shop. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak join an incredible roster of Icon Series skins, including:

Lachlan

Travis Scott (since been removed)

Lazarbeam

Loserfruit

Major Lazer

Marshmello (just received several new styles)

Ninja

TheGrefg

Bugha

LeBron James

Harry Kane

Marco Reus

Neymar, Jr.

J Balvin

Ariana Grande

These skins will be available in the Item Shop on February 10. They'll likely go for 1,500 V-Bucks each, though everything (cosmetics included) will likely come in a bundle that will save players several V-Bucks.

These skins can pair perfectly with one emote that's already in the game. The "Leave the Door Open" emote comes from a song by Silk Sonic and is part of the same set.

