Fortnite Season 7: How to get the Lebron James Icon Series skin

NBA all-star Lebron James slam dunks into Fortnite's Season 7 with a bang, coming with a new Icon Series skin that players are raving over. Fortnite has collaborated with the NBA before in a crossover that immersed players into its universe and set the groundwork for James's arrival. The two seemed to be a match made-in-heaven as anticipation has never been higher amongst the community about this collaboration.

Fortnite's previous Icon Series skins, Harry Kane and Marco Reus, saw great results in the market and met player expectations to the fullest. The Lebron James Icon Series skin represents him in every feature, and here's how to grab it while it's around.

King James lands in Fortnite with a stylish Outfit

Lebron James will hit the stores in Fortnite on July 14th and will bring 2 different styles for players to choose from. Each outfit will have James's famous shoes, Nike Lebron 19, and features his in-game and pre-game appearances.

Image via Epic Games

James's skin will be available for purchase in the Fortnite shop starting tomorrow and can be purchased as a bundle with his Outfit that includes other cosmetics. Items that are included in the King's bundle are as follows:

The Wingspan Glider

The Lion Pickaxe

The Silencer, Lebron's signature celebration

Each of these cosmetic accessories will come with a slider to customize the gold percentage of the piece. Fortnite players can choose to run with all or no gold options and every possibility in between.

The hype surrounding Lebron James's skin is at an all-time high as players eagerly await his Fortnite debut. James will be the first basketball player to be included in the Icon Series skins after several other sports arrived before him.

Lebron James is one of the most famous members of the sports community, so his skin's price might linger towards the 2,000 V-Bucks range. Epic Games has recently released more skins around the 1,500 range, but James's skin rises above many others in terms of importance and influence. Considering the sheer amount of influence held by the basketball legend, Epic Games has made another masterstroke.

