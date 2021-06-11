Fortnite: How to get Harry Kane skin and Sweet Victory emote

Fortnite continues to collaborate with the sports universe, as the latest addition from Chapter 2 Season 7 was released early this morning. England's Football team captain, Harry Kane, joins the Icon Series and will bring his legendary celebration with him.

Like the NBA crossover, there might be some sort of event or feature to the game that implements Kane's arrival. Fortnite's inclusion of sports along with other universes keeps raking in players for the battle royale game, increasing the playerbase by the day.

Where to find Fortnite's Harry Kane skin and emote

England National Team Captain @HKane is joining the Icon Series squad and his football celebration is coming with it!



You can grab the Emote and Outfit starting the 11th of June at 8PM ET. pic.twitter.com/etOuZ2pyOC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 11, 2021

Football fans across the world can pick up this Icon Series skin along with the emote that features Harry Kane at 8 pm EST. As of now, Fortnite players can only buy the skin from the shop using V-Bucks. Currently, this is the only known way to obtain it.

The price for Harry Kane's skin hasn't been released in the store yet, but usually, skins like this one cost around 1,500 V-Bucks. Players can also pick up the football star's Hurrikane emote and Back Bling that pairs with the skin.

Image via Epic Games

Kane's skin is also available for purchase in a bundle with another Icon Series skin coming to Fortnite that features Marco Reus. Reus plays for the German Football team and will bring his emote and Back Bling as well.

Fortnite players can purchase these two skins as a bundle that'll cost between 2,500 and 3,000 V-Bucks or separately for around 1,500. In addition to these football skins, Epic Games will further their partnership with the UEFA Euro Cup 2021 on June 16th.

Previous crossover events like Rick and Morty have launched the included universes into Fortnite and accelerated the game's growth in terms of players. As Season 7 continues to unfold, keep a close eye on future revealed skins and other cosmetics.

