NBA announces collaboration with gaming giant Fortnite as we count down to the start of 2021 playoffs

The NBA is always looking to expand its audience, and the video game Fortnite is the league's latest collaboration. The NBA recently collaborated with Marvel Entertainment to give young fans a superhero-themed telecast and they are now back with another exciting partnership ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Fortnite by Epic Games is an online video game with over 350 million users and has become a worldwide phenomenon in just a few years. Named as "Fortnite x NBA: The Crossover," its launch coincides with the beginning of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

This NBA and Fortnite crossover event is apparently first of many collaborations

Fornite x NBA: The Crossover

The NBA and Epic Games have been in talks for nearly two years. Epic Games already has a partnership with the NFL wherein all 32 teams have their jerseys available as skins in the game of Fortnite. An ongoing court case between Apple and Epic Games revealed that Fortnite sold 3.3 million NFL-related skins in just two months, estimating $50 million in revenue.

Nate Nanzer, Global Head of Partnerships at Epic Games, told ESPN:

"... We've had an amazing partnership with the NFL, but we haven't really done much beyond our NFL partnership...Over the last year, we've really been focused on how we can grow our footprint more in sports...We've been speaking to the NBA for a good while - over a year, almost two - so we're really excited to be able to get this out there into the world for Fortnite and NBA fans."

If this is a successful venture, talks are already in place for a long-term "continued collaboration." The NBA is quite excited to pair up with the video game phenomenon that is Fortnite and give its fans added excitement as they prepare for the playoffs.

Matt Holt, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, spoke with ESPN. He said:

"Video game culture is certainly a shared passion across many of our NBA players and our fans worldwide, as well as for our leagues...Additionally, as we continue to engage our fans, the best approach is to meet them where they are, in creating personal and authentic experiences."

What does the Fortnite x NBA collaboration look like

Coinciding with the start of the 2021 NBA playoffs on Friday, Fornite users can visit "NBA Welcome Hub" in Fortnite's Creative Mode where all NBA-related content will be present. Users can equip NBA jerseys from all 30 teams. Player "Locker Bundles" will feature Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who will share their personal favorite items to equip while playing Fortnite. Items will be digitized and available for sale in the 'Fortnite Item Shop' next week.

The 'Fortnite x NBA' crossover will also feature "Team Battles," a five-day contest wherein 15,000 users can sign up for NBA franchises in the game and be able to participate in a series of challenges. Moreover, up to 550,000 users can participate as "fans," where they'll receive an opportunity to earn in-game rewards and V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency). Cosmetics such as an "NBA Championship Trophy" and "Spin!" spray is part of the crossover.

In future collaborations, we may see NBA players' celebrations or be able to play with an NBA athlete in the game as Fortnite has done before. PSG forward Neymar Jr. is the first athlete to be playable in-game, while Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson saw his touchdown celebration immortalized in Fortnite.

