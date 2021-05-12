Fortnite x NBA skins and back bling leaked ahead of time – 10 variants unveiled

The Fortnite x NBA collaboration was recently leaked, as data miners took to Twitter to reveal some of the cosmetics coming in Season 6.

Popular data miners like Hypex, Guille_GAG and ShiinaBR uploaded several images and videos to Twitter, all of which revealed the upcoming NBA cometics in Fortnite.

All NBA x Fortnite Encrypted Cosmetic Names



Thanks @GMatrixGames for helping me find this o7 pic.twitter.com/ZzwSpTGuG7 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 12, 2021

There are ten new NBA outfits coming to Fortnite Season 6, if reports are to be believed. At the same time, a new encrypted NBA emote has been added to game files with the v16.40 update. This suggests that players will get to see a full-fledged Fortnite x NBA collaboration in the coming weeks.

In light of these recent leaks, this article will discuss and highlight all the Fortnite x NBA cosmetics coming to the game in Season 6.

Fortnite x NBA collaboration will bring ten new outfits along with a Basketball toy and a new emote

The v16.40 update for Season 6 was recently released on May 11th, and several game files related to the Fortnite x NBA collaboration were added. Data miners have delved deeper to find the new Fortnite NBA skins coming into the game.

for some reason this update people suddenly started talking about the encrypted pak sizes again



the only one of interest is the biggest 101+229 MB (compressed) one, which is definitely the NBA skin set.



reason it's so big is because of all the variants it will inevitably have. pic.twitter.com/BiJVri7zK2 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) May 11, 2021

Popular YouTuber SinX6 uploaded a video to YouTube, which featured all these new NBA skins. The outfits resemble classic NBA team jerseys, and have numbers on the front. Loopers will also get armbands and wristbands to compliment their NBA-themed look Fortnite Season 6.

The video also revealed that a new toy is coming to Fortnite, and it's going to be a basketball. The emote shown in the video features the character dribbling with the basketball toy in-game. There is also a hoop-like back bling coming to the game in Season 6.

They're also supposed to have Teams Jerseys & This is their backbling! pic.twitter.com/ZOzcBP66Z9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 11, 2021

All these social media posts and leaks from data miners suggest that Epic Games is all set to launch NBA skins in Fortnite.

After a successful collaboration with Neymar, fans were expecting to see more sports-related collabs coming to the game in Season 6. It is safe to say that the publisher has a grand plan for players in the primal-themed season.

16.40 introduced an encrypted leaked NBA skin could this be the Lebron James skin that was leaked in the courtroom with Apple and Epic or could it be skins with different NBA teams???#Fortnite #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/KePwJ2Nl4r — DSP FMNS_X (@fmns_x) May 11, 2021

Previous leaks have suggested that loopers might get to see LeBron James in Fortnite. This has attracted a huge fan base who are ready to play Fortnite just to get LeBron's outfit in-game.

Fortnite hara un evento en party royale entre Zion X Lebron#Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/b9lpp9sNEx — Juan Fornite Noticias & Filtraciones (@Juan_FNLeaker) May 11, 2021

The Fortnite x NBA collaboration might bring LeBron James to Season 6. However, the publishers have not yet provided any official confirmation about the four-time NBA champion coming into the primal-themed season.

Players can expect these new NBA skins to be revealed soon in Season 6. After that, only time will tell if loopers will get to see LeBron James arriving on the Fortnite Island.