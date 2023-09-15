Flora and Son cast list: Who stars in Apple TV+'s musical comedy film?

Apple TV+'s new musical comedy film, Flora and Son, will premiere on the streaming platform on September 29, 2023. It will also receive a limited theatrical release in the US on Friday, September 22, 2023.

The movie explores the complicated relationship between a mother and her rebellious teenage son. The mother decides to help her son find a hobby and discovers an old guitar that changes their lives forever. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film:

''Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar."

It continues,

"With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, "Flora and Son" explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.''

Flora and Son features Eve Hewson in one of the key roles, along with many others playing supporting characters. The film is written and directed by John Carney.

Flora and Son cast list: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and others to feature in new musical comedy film

1) Eve Hewson as Flora

Eve Hewson stars in the lead role of Flora in Apple TV+'s Flora and Son. Flora has troubles with her rebellious and volatile teenage son, Max, and decides to find him a new hobby.

She finds an old guitar, following which they discover the magic of music. Flora is the protagonist of the film, and the story is told from her point of view. Eve Hewson perfectly portrays her character's core traits with remarkable ease and promises to deliver a charming performance in the film. Her other memorable acting credits include This Must Be the Place, Robin Hood, and Bad Sisters, to name a few.

2) Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jeff

Joseph Gordon-Levitt essays the role of Jeff in the new musical film. Jeff is an online guitar teacher based in Los Angeles. He teaches Max how to play the guitar and plays a pivotal role in his life as he helps him discover the beauty and magic of music.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been a part of many popular movies over the years, such as The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and Super Pumped, among many more.

3) Orén Kinlan as Max

Orén Kinlan dons the role of Max in Flora and Son. Max is Flora's rebellious teenage son, whom she finds difficult to handle. His entire life changes after he starts taking guitar lessons from an LA-based tutor. It'll be fascinating to see how Max evolves and matures into a well-rounded person. Kinlan has also starred in Sunlight and Taken Down.

Apart from Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Orén Kinlan, the movie also stars actors like:

Kelly Thornton as Heart

Jack Reynor as Ian

Sophie Vavasseur as Juanita

Aislín McGuckin as Judge McGovern

Keith McErlean as Barry Byrne

Don't forget to watch Flora and Son on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 29, 2023.