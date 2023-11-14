Florida Strawberry Festival 2024: Tickets, where to buy, lineup, and all you need to know

Florida Strawberry Festival has officially announced its much-anticipated lineup for the 2024 event, which is set to take place in Plant City, from February 29 to March 10, 2024. The lineup, unveiled on Monday, showcases a diverse array of musical talent and includes a combination of familiar favorites of the festival's fans, as well as fresh faces.

From country classics to R&B chart-toppers, the festival promises a musical journey that caters to fans of several genres. The festivities kick off with a bang on February 29, featuring the timeless harmonies of the Oak Ridge Boys. The Beach Boys will also grace the stage as one of the main headliners, bringing their legendary sound to the audience.

Tickets for the entry and headline performances will be available starting at 8 am EST on Thursday, December 7, 2023. These tickets can be purchased via the Florida Strawberry Festival's official website. Individuals can also buy tickets at the Amscot Main Ticket Office situated at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or by calling 813-754-1996.

The Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson stated that the entertainment committee had worked diligently to plan and prepare for this highly-anticipated announcement and said:

"I know how much care and consideration has gone into making these selections, and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It's 'Out of This World'."

Here is the lineup of the artists and the timings of their performances at the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival:

February 29, 2024 (Friday)

10:30 am ET - JIMMY STURR & HIS ORCHESTRA

3:30 pm ET - The Oak Ridge Boys American Made Farewell Tour

7:30 pm ET - OLIVER ANTHONY Out of The Woods

March 1, 2024 (Saturday)

3:30 pm ET - The Beach Boys

7:30 pm ET - Jordan Davis

March 2, 2024 (Sunday)

7:30 pm ET - Black Eyed Peas

March 3, 2024 (Monday)

7:30 pm ET - Parker McCollum

March 4, 2024 (Tuesday)

3:30 pm ET - The Bellamy Brothers

7:30 pm ET - ZZ TOP

March 5, 2024 (Wednesday)

3:30 pm ET - Mark Lowry

7:30 pm ET - Zach Williams

March 6, 2024 (Thursday)

3:30 pm ET - Craig Morgan

7:30 pm ET - Riley Green

March 7, 2024 (Friday)

10:30 am ET - Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets

3:30 pm ET - Gene Watson

7:30 pm ET - Kirk Franklin

March 8, 2024 (Saturday)

3:30 pm ET - The Commodores

7:30 pm ET - FOREIGNER

March 9, 2024 (Sunday)

3:30 pm ET - Jo Dee Messina

7:30 pm ET - Flo Rida

March 10, 2024 (Monday)

To be announced

