How to watch A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys? Release date, streaming details, and more

CBS Presents A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys is set to hit the titular network on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. The two-hour tribute special will feature a string of performances and presentations by several noted names in the entertainment industry, including Tom Hanks, Drew Carey, Jimmy Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., and John Stamos.

Apart from CBS, the tribute program will be streamed live and will also be available on demand on streamer Paramount+. As per a press release, a one-hour adaptation of the program will be broadcast on MTV at a later date.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys will witness stellar performances by star crooners like John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Beck, Andy Grammer, Jim James, Charlie Puth, Hanson, Norah Jones, and Lady A, among others.

Moreover, the core members of The Beach Boys - Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks – are also enlisted as featured guests on the special. Notably, the legendary rock band was accorded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001.

The CBS special arrives in time to celebrate the band’s ongoing Diamond Jubilee or 60th anniversary. The Beach Boys was founded in 1961 and their debut album, Surfin' Safari, was released on October 1, 1962.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys: Venue, performers, and other such details

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys was reportedly filmed just days after the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was held on February 6, 2023. While the main ceremony was hosted at the Crypto.com Arena, A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys was organized at the prominent Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Backed by Tenth Planet Productions, the live concert tribute event comes more than three months after Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon, the preceding such special. Apart from Paul Simon and The Beach Boys, Grammy Salute specials were also conducted for The Beatles and Stevie Wonder.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys has been executive produced by Joel Gallen, Rick Krim, and Irving Azoff (the new manager of The Beach Boys), while Rick Austin serves as co-executive producer.

According to CBS, some of the arranged performances in A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys include:

Darlin': Andy Grammer

Sloop John B: Beck

Good Vibrations: Beck, Jim James

In My Room: Brandi Carlile

God Only Knows: Brandi Carlile & John Legend

Wouldn't It Be Nice: Charlie Puth

Do It Again: Foster the People

Barbara Ann: Hanson

The Warmth of the Sun: Norah Jones

Surfer Girl: Lady A

Sail on Sailor: John Legend

Gallen, who has also been handed directing duties for the much-awaited program, said in a recent interview that the idea this time was to mix the format a bit. He said:

“We wanted to tell stories in addition to having great performances.”

Keeping that idea in mind, Charlie Puth shared that once when his parents played the band’s 1966 album, Pet Sounds, he particularly loved the song Wouldn't It Be Nice in it. Now, years later, he'll be performing the track for Wilson.

Catch this portion and other such interesting bits on A Grammy Salute to the The Beach Boys, slated to hit CBS Sunday, April 9.

