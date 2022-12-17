Paul Simon tribute concert: Where to watch, list of performers and all you need to know

A tribute special for legendary singer-songwriter Paul Simon of the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel is set to premiere on December 21 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ at the same time. The special was filmed in April, days after this year's Grammy Awards at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.

Billed as the Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute To The Songs of Paul Simon, the show is expected to feature a special appearance from Simon.

Producer Ken Ehrlich of Ken Ehrlich Productions, at the time of filming the show, said in a statement:

“I’ve known Paul for more than 40 years. I first met him when Paul and I did what I think was one of the first HBO music specials, in 1980. Doing it this year really solidified the last time we worked together, which was on the Global Citizen special in Central Park last September, where he closed the show with Sound of Silence."

He further added, noting:

"I knew we were thinking about doing the next one of these, and it was then it was clear it really needs to be Paul Simon.”

Paul Simon tribute concert lineup

Oprah Winfrey, Sofia Carson, Elton John, Herbie Hancock, Woody Harrelson, Dustin Hoffman, and Folake Olowofoyeku will be among the presenters and special guests at Simon's tribute concert. The show will also include two hours of performances by a star-studded lineup including Sting, the Jonas Brothers, and Stevie Wonder. Check out the complete lineup of performers below:

Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood

Eric Church

Rhiannon Giddens

Susanna Hoffs

Jonas Brothers

Angélique Kidjo

Ledisi

Little Big Town

Dave Matthews

Brad Paisley

Billy Porter

Sting

Take 6

Irma Thomas

Shaggy

Jimmy Cliff

Trombone Shorty

Stevie Wonder

Paul Simon @PaulSimonMusic November marks 45 years since the 1977 release of Greatest Hits, Etc. Which of Paul’s hits are your favorite? November marks 45 years since the 1977 release of Greatest Hits, Etc. Which of Paul’s hits are your favorite? https://t.co/s530i8VKK6

Simon has penned some popular songs, including Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Boxer, and Mrs. Robinson, among others.

When Paul Simon's concert was announced earlier this year, Ehrlich stated in a statement:

“The other ones we’ve done, each time, wanting to do one for Paul was in the back of my mind. With the breadth of his catalog, I don’t know an artist I’ve ever talked to that has had anything other than utmost respect for him. ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and ‘American Tune’ are two of my five most treasured songs.”

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel were school friends when they started making music in the 1950s. They wrote and performed the popular song, The Sound of Silence, and worked on five albums together. The duo split in 1970, with Paul Simon focusing on his solo career. However, Garfunkel contributed vocals to Simon's projects, including his most successful album, Still Crazy After All These Years, which went on to become Simon's first number-one solo album.

Simon is one of the few artists to have won the maximum number of Grammys in the Album of the Year category. The singer-songwriter's recent project includes an audiobook, Miracles and Wonder: Conversations with Paul Simon, which was released last year. The audiobook was recorded at Simon's Connecticut home. It documents a discussion between Malcolm Gladwell, Simon, and Broken Record podcast co-host Bruce Headlam. Gladwell described the book as a musical biography of Simon with some musings thrown in for good measure.

