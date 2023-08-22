"Parenting leaves the chat": Flo Rida - crowd surf baby video leaves netizens stunned

A video from Flo Rida’s show at CelebrateErie 2023 has gone viral. In the video, a fan can be seen crowd-surfing their baby as the rapper stretches his arms and gently puts the mic down so that he can hold the baby.

Flo Rida is then seen giving a peck to the child and then continuing with his performance. In the video, the rapper also holds the mic to the toddler’s mouth. The footage was first shared on Reddit by a user called anonomouspenguinn, and ever since, it has grabbed many eyeballs of social media users.

Expand Tweet

With many social media users alleging that the kid should not have been there in the first place, others were concerned as they claimed that the kid could have been injured and the loud noise in the concert could harm their hearing. An X user with the handle @detectclips shared the video on the platform and one social media user questioned the parenting and said:

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Flo Rida performed at the three-day Erie Festival on August 19, the second day of the festival. He performed many of his hit tracks, such as GDFR and many more.

Social media users express concern as Flo Rida - crowd surf baby video goes viral on the internet: Reactions explored

Controversial videos and images spread like wildfire on social media. Something similar took place when a parent was seen crowd-surfing their child to Flo Rida, as the rapper too happily took the toddler in his arms while he performed.

The video was shared by multiple users like @detectclips on X, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, netizens on Reddit were also concerned for the safety of the toddler, as many suggested how the noise can be dangerously high for the kid’s ears, especially at concerts where the music is high-pitched.

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to the rapper during a concert: Many question the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Reddit)

Social media users stunned as parents hands over baby to Flo Rida during a concert: Many questioned the presence of the kid in the concert. (Image via Reddit)

Talking about the incident, at the moment, it is unclear if the child was wearing any protective gear on his ears, as the mother has not yet spoken up on the matter. On the other hand, Flo Rida, too, has decided to remain tight-lipped about the matter.