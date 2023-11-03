FNAF: Every character who died (& how it happened)

In the dimly lit corners of Hollywood's latest adaptation, Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF), the thrill of suspense and the chill of the unknown grip the audience in a macabre dance of shadows and screams.

Despite the critics' less-than-favorable reception since FNAF's release on October 27, the film unites fans in a consensus: the lore and nods to the original game series are woven intricately into its fabric.

From air ducts to abandoned pizzerias, FNAF orchestrates a symphony of demise that both horrifies and captivates. Let's unveil the curtain on the sequence of fatalities that turn this haunted attraction into a lethal farewell party and a word of advice to those reading this at nighttime:

"When the night shift starts, the nightmare begins."

*Spoilers Ahead

Every demise in FNAF

Our macabre march begins with an unnamed guard, tasked with patrolling the derelict paths of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

His last act is a desperate scramble through the metallic veins of the building, hunted by a shadow that fans will recognize as Foxy. His fate? Sealed by classic FNAF animatronic terror that's more at home in a Saw movie than a children's party place. A scream, a cut to black, and the implied demise set the stage for the carnage to follow.

When familial manipulation drives a quartet of would-be thieves into the deadly jaws of the pizzeria, a grisly domino effect unfolds. Their objective is as misguided as it is tragic: a robbery aimed at discrediting the night shift's guardian, Mike, only to secure a child's custody. The plan, riddled with desperation, ends in a spectacle of silent slaughter.

Expand Tweet

Joseph Poliquin's Carl succumbs to a chillingly whimsical fate as he encounters the infamous Chica's cupcake. It's not the hunger for sweets that does him in, but the literal bite of a deceptively adorable confection.

Christian Stokes' Hank, having witnessed the previous horror, seeks refuge in a closet. His safety is short-lived, thoughm as Bonnie’s presence ensures his bloody handprint is the last sign of his existence.

Expand Tweet

David Lind's character, Jeff, next falls prey to the deadly distraction of Chica's cupcake, only to meet his end by the stealthy paws of Foxy. His off-screen demise leaves a lingering sense of dread that permeates the security office, which he hoped would be his sanctuary.

Kat Conner Sterling's Max, the reluctant getaway driver turned investigator, meets a fate ironically tied to the series' lore. In a chilling reenactment of the infamous bite of '87, curiosity leads her to peer inside a deceivingly dormant Freddy animatronic, resulting in an abrupt and gruesome goodbye.

Expand Tweet

Mary Stuart Masterson's Aunt Jane finds her scheming cut short by the spectral presence within Freddy. Her motionless form on the floor, as Abby departs, whispers of a sinister visitation that leaves more than just the living behind.

Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa, a police officer entwined with the establishment’s shadowed past, initially turns away from the terror. Yet, in a twist of fate, she returns, driven by a newfound resolve only to face a bitter encounter with William Afton, her father.

Her fate hangs in a delicate balance, teetering between life and death in a hospital bed, her future uncertain.

Expand Tweet

Then comes the pièce de résistance: William Afton's grisly end. Matthew Lillard embodies the sinister child murderer whose demise is as poetic as it is just.

Encased within the Golden Bonnie suit, Afton meets his maker through the vengeful activation of spring locks, a fate that echoes through the corridors of the game's lore.

His death is not just an end but a transformation into the infamous Springtrap, a nod to fans who have trailed the breadcrumbs of FNAF's complex mythology.

Final thoughts

In the dim glow of the projector, FNAF lays out a tableau of terror that pays homage to its source material while crafting a narrative that stands on its own.

It's a narrative punctuated by the silent screams and unspoken goodbyes of those who find their final moments within the walls of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.