Is there an end-credit scene in the FNAF movie? Explained

The game-based movie featuring killer animatronics, Five Nights At Freddy’s, is finally out and fans want to know whether FNAF teases a sequel. As is the case with most franchises, the foundation for a sequel is hinted at during the end-credit scene. FNAF has a mid-credit scene, not a post-credit one.

The viewers will need to have patience after the movie is over and the early credits have rolled to catch the mid-credit scene. While the horror videogame movie has the potential to expand into a franchise, the mid-credit scene does not seem to tease much to introduce a sequel. However, an analysis of the ending as well as the scene as the credits roll out, does not give a clear indication about FNAF 2.

The heart-warming purpose of the scene after the movie is over, seems to be directed at YouTuber fans and expresses a big “thank you” to them. There are many small hints about some of the diehard fans of the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the movie.

What does the FNAF end-credit scene show?

The end-credit scene, which is basically a mid-credit scene, is a short one. As the credits for the movie start rolling with the names of various crew members, writers, and actors flashing on the screen, the scene comes into play. It shows the cab driver, who had brought Mike and his sister Abby to the restaurant previously, sitting at the back of his cab.

Prior to that, in the third act, Freddy Fazbear drops Mike's (Josh Hutcherson) sister Abby, played by Piper Rubio, at the restaurant in the same cab. The cab driver had been complaining about having weirdos like Freddy Fazbear as his passenger.

The cabbie is trying to nod off when he hears a knock at the door. He continues to lazily relax and refuses to comply with the person he perceives to be a passenger. However, the door opens and closes which wakes the driver up. He screams when he sees the small animatronic puppet, Balloon Boy, inside the cab.

What does the end-credit scene of FNAF mean?

Balloon Boy is one of the puppets that received less focus appearing in the second game of the franchise. In the movie, he seems to hide and cause trouble.

Some instances of such moments include the time when Aunt Mary’s goon was hiding from Bonnie animatronic or when Mike opened his locker in the security room. While in the games he never caused any serious harm, the movie creators may have some larger, sinister role planned for him.

While the scene contributes to some laughs, it is difficult to predict whether it hints at Balloon Boy getting a larger role in the future. If not, then the scene serves no connection to FNAF 2.

However, the makers have paid tribute to YouTuber fans of the game, starting with the cab driver portrayed by Cory Kenshin. Cory runs a YouTube channel with the name CoryxKenshin and covers everything connected to the FNAF universe. While Kenshin was offered the part by franchise creator Scott Cawthon, he does not plan to become a professional actor.

There were tributes to other YouTubers who have helped the franchise grow over the years. In a diner scene with Aunt Jane, Max, and her goons, the waiter says that breakfast is “just a theory”, alluding to MatPat of the channel The Game Theorists, who also offered many theories about the franchise.

Moreover, the “Employee of the Month” board at Freddy’s had pictures of other YouTubers including 8-Bit Ryan, Razzbowski, Baz, Dawko, and FusionZGamer. All these celebrated names in the online culture have contributed to connecting the franchise to a larger audience.

Final thoughts on Five Nights At Freddy’s

While it is endearing for the franchise fans to have YouTuber fans getting noticed by the movie makers, not getting a tease for a sequel was a surprise. More so, since the creative team had expressed a desire to continue even before the movie was released. While the studio may have wanted to wait for the response to the movie before promising a sequel, there are whispers that FNAF may have a covert prequel with different characters.

While there may not be a sequel teased in the end credit scene, the scene thanks the franchise fans and is hilarious to watch. Catch FNAF running in cinemas since October 25/27, 2023, or watch on Peacock.