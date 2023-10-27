The highly anticipated movie adaptation of the popular horror video game, Five Nights at Freddy's (Fnaf), was released on October 27, 2023, in cinemas and is receiving substantial online buzz. The film is based on one of the most popular horror-themed video games, which is often played by some of the most well-known people in the community of content creators.

For those wondering, the movie roughly adheres to the game's plotline, featuring a troubled security guard (played by actor Josh Hutcherson) who takes on a nighttime position at a deserted family amusement center. During his night shift, he uncovers the unsettling truth when four animatronic mascots come to life and pose a deadly threat to anyone present in the establishment past midnight.

Which YouTubers are in the Fnaf movie?

YouTubers and content creators have played a pivotal role in the enduring success of the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise. This horror game's enormous popularity can be attributed to the countless players who have posted or live-streamed their games.

YouTuber Cory Kenshin, or CoryxKenshin (17.3 million subscribers), was in the movie's trailer and makes a cameo appearance in the FNAF movie with a small role.

Renowned for his play-throughs of horror games, the YouTuber is featured at the conclusion of the trailer, portraying a frustrated cab driver who humorously expresses his exasperation at consistently picking up "weird" passengers.

YouTuber Matthew "MatPat" (18 million Subscribers), the host of The Game Theorists and The Film Theorists, is also featured in the film, playing a brief role as a waiter. He is seen interacting with the main character.

Fnaf will also pay homage to creators Ryan "Baz," Ryan "8-BitRyan," Lewis "Dawko," and Brendan "FusionZGamer." Their pictures can be spotted on an Employees of the Month board in the trailer, serving as a nod to their contributions to the Five Nights at Freddy's community.

YouTuber Dawko posing in front of the Employee of the Month board (Image via Dawko/Instagram)

Will Markiplier be in the Fnaf movie?

YouTube veteran Mark "Markiplier" was one of the prominent figures rumored to have a role in the film, but he has recently confirmed that, despite being offered a role, he will not be making an appearance in the movie.

The main reason for his absence in the Fnaf movie was his commitment to a project of his own. Markiplier is working on a movie that's also a game titled Iron Lung, which demanded his full attention and prevented his involvement in the Five Nights at Freddy's film.

He said:

"It was supposed to happen. There was time that was supposed to occur and unfortunately and I saw this a while away but unfortunately, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time...it just so happened to be a conflict of schedule."

The teaser of Markiplier's film is already available on his official YouTube channel. the movie will not only feature him but fellow YouTube veteran Seán McLoughlin or "Jacksepticeye."

Five Nights at Freddy's gaming franchise is among the most popular horror-themed video games out there. The game was initially released in August 2014. Since then it has managed to produce 18 more versions of the game for PlayStation, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Aside from the original, some of the other popular releases include Five Nights At Freddy's 3, Five Nights At Freddy's VR: Help Wanted, and Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach.