5 best survival horror games in Roblox

The Roblox metaverse is home to a diverse range of titles with various gameplay features and genres. However, among them, the horror genre has gained significant popularity, attracting a vast fan base. The gameplay of most horror games on the platform can be quite challenging as players are required to survive amidst lurking danger around every corner.

With time, numerous new horror games have emerged on Roblox. However, only a select few stand out due to their gripping in-game mechanisms, providing players with an immersive horror experience.

For those seeking a spine-chilling and thrilling survival-based gameplay set in a typical Roblox environment, we have curated a list of the best survival horror games available on the platform.

The Mimic, Rake, and more are the best survival horror games in the Roblox universe

1) The Mimic

The Mimic, developed by Mucdich, is one of the best horror games on Roblox. The intense gameplay takes inspiration from classic Japanese horror stories. Players are tasked with completing specific challenges while being hunted by mysterious entities.

The game features a chilling soundtrack and adrenaline-pumping gameplay, making it a must-try for all horror fans on the platform.

Significant features:

Four rich storylines (different characters and missions in each story)

Jumpscares

The Mimic runs on the Xbox console

2) The Rake REMASTERED

The Rake REMASTERED, created by RVVZ, made its debut on Roblox back in 2018. Additionally, the game garnered positive feedback and amassed a whopping 107+ million visits.

In the game, players are stranded in a forest and are chased by Rake, a vicious monster. They must survive by running around the forest and hiding in safe spots when the Blood Hour starts. Blood Hour is when Rake goes on a killing rampage and can eliminate players quite easily.

Significant features:

You can use different types of gadgets and customize them as the game progresses

Good texture for a sandbox game

Four levels of scrap metal can be found and traded for points in the in-game shop

3) Kampong Horror

Kampong Horror is a popular Roblox game published by Rifly Entertainment in 2021. The game gained a cult following due to its unique gameplay that revolves around real-life supernatural Nusantara and Islamic themes. Kampong Horror is often compared to Phasmophobia due to its similar gameplay mechanics.

In the game, players must complete objectives without falling victim to Jinns (ghosts) to succeed. However, this task is far from easy as players must explore the map using flashlights and protect themselves from different types of Jinns. With its unique setting and challenging gameplay, Kampong Horror is definitely worth checking out for horror fans on Roblox.

Significant features:

There are three different plots with rich storylines

Kampong horror can run on PCs with low-end hardware

You can have a fun experience when playing with friends

4) Alone in a Dark House

Alone in a Dark House (AIADH) is a long-standing horror game in the Roblox metaverse, having made its debut in 2014. Despite its age, the game has managed to maintain a strong following thanks to its immersive horror features and frequent updates.

In AIADH, players must solve a murder and uncover the dark secrets of a mysterious family connected to the crime. With its dark atmosphere and interactive storyline, AIADH is a highly recommended game for players who love to be immersed in a gripping narrative.

Significant features:

Solve puzzles to discover mysteries

You can join the official Roblox group to acquire daily in-game rewards

Alone in a Dark House supports VR

5) The Intruder

The Intruder is a standout among the diverse range of Roblox horror games, thanks to its unique and thrilling gameplay. In the game, players must hide from a monstrous intruder who has broken into their house.

What sets it apart is that players can monitor the intruder's movements using security cameras and hide in various spots while maintaining their in-game Anxiety and Awareness stats to avoid detection. Fans of horror games with a unique twist should definitely check out The Intruder.

Significant features:

Multiplayer mode is coming soon

Pitch dark environment at certain places and jumpscares

Regular updates

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Poll : 0 votes