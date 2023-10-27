Horror games have been around for a long time, and the genre has always had smash-hit titles that have scared fans more than any horror movie. Games with such themes work extremely well, as the sense of looming dread and fear is ever present. With the ever-expanding scope of video games and technology, Horror games have become a mainstream part of the video game industry.

With the release of Alan Wake 2 this Halloween, fans are as excited as ever to check out this classic reimaged for the modern-day. The first Alan Wake was developed in 2010, and while considered a niche game, it garnered enough support for it to warrant a sequel a good decade later.

This article covers some of the best horror games, like Alan Wake 2, that players can enjoy during Spooktober.

7 Great Horror games like Alan Wake II to enjoy this Halloween

1) Five Nights at Freddy's

The first entry on this list is a cult classic in the horror game genre. Five Nights at Freddy's is best described as a point-and-click horror survival game that has the player watching over a Chuck E. Cheese-like establishment with lifesize animatronics. The catch is that these animatronics have a dark and sinister side to them.

Released in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy's was a game that has the potential to frighten even the most seasoned of Horror game enthusiasts. The simple premise of watching over the cameras coupled with terrifying jump scares makes this title one of the scariest on this list. The design of the animatronic animals evokes a strange, dreadful feeling.

Five Nights at Freddy's is a simple horror game that is an easy-recommend for fans looking for a frightening experience this Halloween.

2) Outlast

This next entry on the list is another one of the horror genre's classics. Outlast was developed and published by Red Barrels and is a game that takes investigative journalism to a whole other level. Outlast features a decrepit Insane Asylum that houses something more sinister. The game doesn't allow the player to fight against the things stalking him, and this adds to the overall feeling of helplessness.

Mount Massive Asylum serves as the game's location and is believed to hide something sinister. The protagonist is a journalist who's acting on a lead to uncover the truth behind some of the rumors plaguing the infamous Insane Asylum. The player has access to basic stealth mechanics, a flashlight, and their own sense of courage as they navigate the decrepit building, avoiding certain death that awaits them in the dark.

Outlast has spawned 2 more instalments, both widely praised by critics. While the first is considered the best of the bunch, the other two titles also have a certain dreadful charm to them. Outlast is a must-play for any horror fan this Halloween.

3) Alien: Isolation

One of the most iconic movie monsters of all time, the Xenomorph serves as the primary antagonist of the 2014 game Alien: Isolation. Developed by Creative Assembly, the title was made to closely resemble the original Alien (1979) directed by Ridley Scott. The premise of the game revolves around Ripley's daughter, Amanda, who is uncovering the truth about the first Alien incident involving her mother.

Set 15 years after the events of the first movie, Alien: Isolation takes place on Sevastopol Station, which has been taken over by a Xenomorph that hunts the player relentlessly. This game was praised by fans and critics alike for its implementation of the Xenomorph AI. Being intuitive and with the ability to think on the fly, the monster poses a terrifying threat to any player navigating their way through Sevastopol Station.

Alien: Isolation is one of those special horror games that can make the player feel truly helpless. This game still holds up today and is a fantastically terrifying experience to get into this Halloween.

4) Alan Wake Remastered

This next entry is best described as a cinematic horror game that has definitely earned its place as a cult classic of the horror game genre. Alan Wake is one of those games that feels more like playing a 90s thriller movie than an actual video game, but it implements a unique gameplay mechanic that separates it from the rest of its peers.

The game follows the story of the eponymous protagonist, Alan Wake, who is suffering from Writer's Block and has come to a backwater town to relax and unwind. He is soon caught in a paranormal mystery that rivals some of his own stories and must use the power of his trusty flashlight to banish the darkness away.

Alan Wake was remastered for modern-day hardware, and the highly anticipated sequel was released right before Halloween. A perfectly spooky time to get into this cult-classic horror game.

5) Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space series was widely successful. Becoming one of the premier horror game franchises of the early 2010s, Dead Space spawned a fan following that has been begging for a game of the same caliber to be released for modern-day devices. And after a solid decade of waiting, the original Dead Space was remade earlier this year.

Following the story of Issac Clarke, an engineer who has found himself in less than favorable circumstances, Dead Space brings with it a feeling of dread and fear like no other horror game on this list. The game has an interesting and unique mechanic in terms of enemy design, with their limbs being the weak points and forcing the player to dismember rather than the classic "go for the head" tactic.

Dead Space Remake is a solid game and a faithful remake of the original. The game adds voice lines for Issac, not present in the original, and provides a terrifying, action-packed experience for all. This horror game is a must-play for everyone.

6) Resident Evil 2

This next entry is another remake of a beloved horror game franchise from the early 2000s. Resident Evil 2 was released in 2019 and follows the stories of a young Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who must make their way through a ravaged Racoon City. The game allows players to take control of either character, with each of them having a slightly different story to tell.

The biggest thing to take away from Resident Evil 2 is its intricate, puzzle-like level design. With each corridor being interconnected, exploration is incredibly fun. The added benefit of running into scary undead zombies and terrifying mutants makes Resident Evil 2 an incredibly refreshing take on a game franchise that had fallen into hard times.

Resident Evil 2 is currently on sale in the Steam Store and is a fantastic horror game to pick up this Halloween.

7) Resident Evil Village

While the remakes of classic Resident Evil games revitalized the franchise, Resident Evil VII and its sequel, Village, have taken an entirely different approach to how Resident Evil games looked and played. Village builds upon its predecessor by doubling down on the grueling, claustrophobic gameplay and delivering a horror experience worthy of the Resident Evil name.

Resident Evil Village takes place in a remote mountain village in Europe and follows Ethan Winters through another horror-filled journey of getting his family back together. The game is much longer than Biohazard and features 4 distinct sub-areas with their own bosses. Resident Evil Village shines best as players navigate dark corridors that are filled with enemies that stalk and hunt them as they search for their missing daughter.

Resident Evil Village was released in 2021 and is currently available on sale in the Steam Store and is a must-play for horror fans this Halloween.

The above article covers some of the best horror games, like Alan Wake II, to pick up this Halloween.