5 best horror games that need a sequel

Horror games are a form of entertainment designed to evoke intense emotions in players, such as fear, anxiety, suspense, or surprise. Some horror games are based on stories, characters, or settings from literary or cinematic works of the genre, while others create their own original and terrifying universes. Not all horror games have the opportunity to continue their legacy with a sequel that deepens their plot, improves their gameplay, or expands their universe.

Here are five horror games that we think deserve sequels that are yet to arrive.

Best horror games that need a sequel

1) Shadow of the Damned

This is one of the horror games about demon hunters (Image via EA)

Shadow of the Damned is an action-horror game that follows the adventures of Garcia Hotspur, a demon hunter who travels to Hell to rescue his girlfriend Paula from the clutches of the demon lord Fleming.

Despite its dark setting, Shadow of the Damned has moments of dark humor combined with elements of gore. It includes shooting, puzzle, and platforming sections to tell a story that leaves several loose ends.

A sequel would be good for several reasons. For example, the fate of Paula and the origin of Johnson are not clear. In addition, the game has great potential to expand its universe and offer new situations, scenarios, and enemies in Hell.

2) Call of Cthulhu

This is one of the horror games based on H. P. Lovecraft (Image via Cyanide)

If you are familiar with the work of author H. P. Lovecraft, you have probably played Call of Cthulhu. This is one of the most acclaimed horror games, and it takes Lovecraftian literature as its premise. It focuses on exploring the mysteries of the cult of the god Cthulhu with elements of adventure, stealth, action, and role-playing.

However, there is no sequel to the game, even though it has an open ending that does not make the protagonist's fate, the nature of reality, or the role of the other characters very clear. A sequel could explore other facets of Lovecraft's universe, such as his other gods, monsters, or locations, and offer more variety and depth in gameplay and storytelling.

3) Vampyr

One of the horror games about vampires (Image via Saber)

Vampyr is an action role-playing game set in 1918 London, where Doctor Jonathan Reid becomes a vampire and must deal with the consequences of his new condition. This game mixes investigation, combat, stealth, and moral decisions that affect the fate of the citizens and the city.

A sequel to this game would be ideal to continue the story of Reid or other characters. In addition, new eras and storylines could be explored, as well as new mechanics to enrich the experience. Other supernatural species, challenges, and clans could also be included to expand on the lore we already know.

4) Days Gone

One of the horror games about zombies (Image via Sony)

Days Gone is an action and survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open world where zombies hunt the remaining humans. The protagonist of the game is a biker named Deacon St. John. His mission is to find his wife, Sarah, who disappeared after the pandemic outbreak.

A second part of this game could continue the protagonists' story and offer more details about his future and past. It could also explore the creation of zombies and their possible evolution into more resilient creatures. Days Gone 2 was a project that was expected to bring a cooperative mode, new open-world mechanics, and a more complex and ambitious plot. However, Sony decided to cancel the project.

5) Blair Witch

The Blair Witch keeps the movie spirit (Image via Bloober)

Blair Witch is a psychological horror game based on the movie universe of the same name and focuses on a mysterious entity that haunts the Black Hills forest. The game puts us in the shoes of Ellis, a former police officer and war veteran, who is searching for a missing child with his dog, Bullet. As the investigation progresses, Ellis must confront his own fears and the witch's curse that distorts time and space.

While not one of the most popular games, a sequel would be a dream come true for many fans. In addition to creating scarier environments, the developers would have the opportunity to add new characters and mysteries to the plot, improve interaction with some NPCs, and encourage the use of the video camera.

That was our list of horror games that deserve a sequel.