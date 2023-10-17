5 video games that feature creepy dolls

Horror video games are a form of entertainment designed to evoke intense emotions in players, such as fear, anxiety, surprise, or dread. Dolls play an important role in some of the games in this genre. Usually, these inanimate objects come to life and become a threat to the protagonist. Whether it is a seemingly cuddly teddy bear or a haunted puppet, this mixture of danger and innocence is usually successful in bringing out one's most fearful side.

This article lists five horror video games that feature creepy dolls.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Scary video games featuring creepy dolls

1) Poppy Playtime

Poppy is an iconic doll in video games (Image via Mob)

Along with Five Nights at Ferddy's, Poppy Playtime is one of the most viral horror video games on the internet. Its story revolves around a former employee of a toy factory. One day, he receives a package containing a VHS tape in which he discovers that some of his former co-workers have disappeared. The only clue is a flower that was probably found in the factory.

The factory is a dark and very frightening place. As the plot progresses, abandoned dolls appear and scare the viewers with their sudden and grotesque appearances. To overcome them, you will have to solve several puzzles that the toys will give you and on which your life will depend.

2) Alisa

Alysa is a creepy doll with secrets (Image via Casper Croes)

Alisa is an action-adventure game that, despite its recent release, has filters and designs that give the experience an old-fashioned touch. The plot takes place in an alternate version of the 1920s, where the agent Alisa is chasing a criminal. As the protagonist wanders through a lonely town, she finds clues about her enemy and follows him to a Victorian mansion.

Once there, Alisa is captured by a horde of mechanized puppets. When she awakens, she finds herself dressed in a blue doll suit and being attacked by other dolls. Now, Alisa must explore the Dollhouse, solve puzzles, and uncover the secrets behind the mansion.

3) Little Nightmares

One of the creepiest video games is Little Nightmares (Image via Bandai Namco)

Little Nightmares is another video game with a creepy doll. It is a horror and platform adventure in which the player controls Six, a girl with a yellow raincoat, who must escape from a place full of dangers and grotesque creatures.

Among her enemies are the Nomads, tiny hooded puppets that hide around the stage. The Nomads are actually children captured by the game's main antagonist and transformed into puppets through a ritual.

Some Nomads retain some of their humanity and try to help Six escape, while others have lost their minds and become aggressive or cannibalistic.

4) The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

This is the second of the video games in the saga (Image via Supermassive Games)

This is the second installment in a series of narrative horror games. Here, the player can control different characters and influence the development of the story through their decisions.

The title focuses on a group of students and their teacher who are trapped in the abandoned town of Little Hope, where terrible witch hunts took place in the 17th century. In this game, there are two types of creepy playthings: puppets and dolls.

The puppets are human-shaped dolls that appear all over the town and play an important role in the plot. The dolls are antique toys that belong to Mary, a girl who is connected to the paranormal events in the town. In addition, the dolls have a sinister aspect and can move or talk by themselves, which creates moments of terror and suspense.

5) Emily Wants To Play

In Emily Wants To Play, you are a pizza delivery guy (Image via Hitchcock)

Emily Wants to Play is a game whose main character is a pizza delivery boy. When he gets a call, he has to deliver an order to a house where he is locked up. However, he has no idea that the worst is yet to come.

From now on, a ghostly girl named Emily and her two dolls will torment the main character with several messages inviting him to play. He will find clues all over the house, and the dolls will appear from time to time to torture him for fun. As time goes by, the attacks become more frequent and intense.

This game combines elements of one's childhood and innocence with other disturbing aspects like death. This combination manages to give players the shivers. The tension grows with every hour that passes as the pizza delivery boy is subjected to the will of Emily and her dolls.

