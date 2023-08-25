Foe trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

The highly anticipated sci-fi psychological futuristic thriller movie Foe that is set to have a theatrical release in the US on October 6, 2023. The movie has taken inspiration from author Iain Reid's best-selling novel of the same name. Reid has also served as the screenplay writer of the movie, along with Garth Davis, who is the film's director.

Foe will revolve around a married couple named Junior and Henrietta, who are living on a desolate farm in the near future world of 2065. The official trailer for Foe was released by MGM on Thursday, August 24, which raises viewers' expectations to see a complex and mindful journey. The trailer also shows Paul Mescal playing the role of Junior, while Saoirse Ronan is seen as his wife, Henrietta.

However, there are a few takeaways that viewers can get from the above-embedded trailer before it gets released in the US.

From storylines to cast, three major takeaways from the trailer for Foe

1) Junior will get an opportunity of a lifetime

A still of Junior from the official trailer of Foe (Image Via MGM/YouTube)

As seen in the official trailer for Foe, the story is set in the year 2065 in a futuristic world, where the protagonist, Junior, lives on an abandoned farm with his wife, Henrietta, referred to as Hen in the trailer. Despite their isolation from the rest of the world, everything seems fine between them initially.

However, their perfectly mundane life gets disrupted when a stranger named Terrance appears on their farm uninvited and offers Junior with a once in a lifetime opportunity. The stranger gives him with the chance to pilot a space program in outer space.

However, the offer has a serious downside to it. In order to accept it, he has to leave his wife behind on the farm. This creates serious tension between the couple as Junior tries to make a decision.

2) Junior's wife, Henrietta, craves something more than just their mundane life on the desolate farm

A still of Henrietta from the official trailer of Foe (Image Via MGM/YouTube)

The official trailer for the new movie also shows that Henrietta is filled with complicated emotional nuances. Although she shows her husband that she is fine with living on a desolate farm alone with him, she strongly desires something greater out of life. She believes in a life beyond their monotony on the farm.

Thus, when the stranger discloses the fact that the offer of living in outer space to pilot a space program is only restricted to Junior, it seemingly breaks Hen's heart. She becomes furious at the proposal of her living in the farm while Junior gets to explore the space program.

3) Aaron Pierre plays the role of Terrance in Foe

A still of Terrance from the official trailer of Foe (Image Via MGM/YouTube)

Apart from Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, Aaron Pierre will also be seen playing one of the most crucial characters in the movie. As mentioned above, he portrays the role of the stranger, Terrance, in the film.

Besides offering the space program opportunity to Junior, Terrance makes another offer for Junior's wife Hen. He tells them that while Junior will be working on the space program, Hen will live with an artificial version of her husband. Junior gets enraged by the prospect of his wife living alone on the farm with an artificial robot version of himself.

Aside from these, the trailer does not give any clear indication of whether or not Junior and Hen will accept the stranger's offer. However, the movie trailer expertly builds the anticipation among the viewers to find out what will happen next.

Don't forget to watch Foe in the US theaters on October 6, 2023.