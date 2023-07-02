Foundation Season 2 new cast members: Which actors will join the Apple TV + show this year?

Foundation, the acclaimed Apple TV+ series, gears up for its highly anticipated Season 2. Ever since its first season premiered, Foundation has been captivating audiences worldwide with its gripping storytelling and stellar performances from renowned actors like Jared Harris and Lee Pace.

Produced by Skydance Television and visionary storyteller David S. Goyer, the show earned massive popularity and was officially renewed for a brand-new season in October 2021.

With its international cast, this monumental adaptation weaves together the tales of four pivotal individuals as they transcend space and time, facing deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and intricate relationships that will shape the fate of humanity.

Based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels, Foundation unfolds the saga of a group of exiles on a mission to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the impending fall of the Galactic Empire. Though the novel's story spans a thousand years, audiences won't have to wait that long to see what happens next in Season 2. Let's dive into what we know so far about the upcoming season.

Foundation season 2: All about the new cast members

1) Ella-Rae Smith as Queen Sareth

Smith joins the cast as Queen Sareth. As the queen plotting to dismantle the Empire from within, Smith's character is sure to add intrigue and complexity to the narrative. Her actions have the potential to greatly impact the fate of the galaxy.

Smith is known for her role as Slade in the popular TV series Into the Badlands and Kayla in The Stranger. With her previous performances, Smith has showcased her versatility as an actress, and her portrayal of Queen Sareth is sure to be no exception.

2) Holt McCallany as Warden Jaegger Fount

Holt McCallany takes on the role of Warden Jaegger Fount in Season 2. Warden Fount's character is expected to play a significant role in the ongoing conflicts and challenges faced by the Foundation, adding another layer of intensity to the series.

Widely recognized for his role as FBI Agent Bill Tench in the critically acclaimed series Mindhunter, McCallany's previous work has showcased his ability to portray intense and layered characters, and his portrayal of Warden Fount is expected to be no different.

3) Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon

Kaur rounds out the new cast members, playing the role of Yanna Seldon. As the daughter of Hari Seldon, Yanna is expected to play a vital part in the narrative, and Kaur's performance will undoubtedly bring depth and emotional resonance to the character.

Kaur is known for her powerful performances in acclaimed projects such as The Lunchbox and Homeland. Kaur's previous work has demonstrated her ability to bring depth and emotional resonance to her characters, and her performance as Yanna is likely to be no exception.

The addition of Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, and Nimrat Kaur to the cast of Foundation brings a wealth of talent and experience to the show. Their previous work in notable movies and TV shows has solidified their reputation as skilled performers, and fans can look forward to seeing how they bring their unique abilities to their respective characters in Foundation Season 2.

As the story unfolds and the fate of the galaxy hangs in the balance, these actors are poised to deliver captivating performances that will further enhance the immersive and compelling nature of the series.

Season 2 of Foundation is set to premiere worldwide with its first episode on Friday, July 14, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop every Friday on a weekly basis.

