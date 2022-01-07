‘Four to Dinner’ takeaways: Nothing is perfect in relationships

Four to Dinner is Netflix’s most recent romantic comedy from Italy, released on January 5. It takes the audience on a roller coaster of emotions and stages. Essentially, it’s a story of pregnancy, intimacy, and putting your trust in another person’s hands.

The film plays out in a sequence of how relationships realistically end up being. It’s not the most enduring film, but it manages to let others think about having another half or soulmate.

Takeaways of ‘Four to Dinner’

1) Relationships are not easy

The cast of 'Four to Dinner' (Image via Netflix)

The obvious takeaway from this movie is that relationships are not easy for anyone. People go through so much negativity and distrust that it becomes hard to tell who is with us and against us. It becomes an arduous process to vet a specific partner to someone’s liking and better understand what partners both want out of the relationship.

Relationships are built from the ground up and are meant for both partners to work together in a team effort. It’s only fair that both parties work on it. Else, the relationship will collapse.

2) People never know what the other option was

'Four to Dinner' (Image via Netflix)

Towards the end of the film, it is talked about how people never really know what their lives would be like if they had chosen another option. Once people have gone on a certain path, it is impossible to figure out what the other option might have been, even if the latter proved to be the better option.

Sometimes when people think that they made the wrong decision in a relationship, they overthink what would happen if things were différent and that can be catastrophic for one’s health. That often leads to regrets later on and the only way to remedy that is to make the best out of the situation that someone is in with the partner they have chosen and try to make it work.

3) Being selfless is a fantastic trait

The cast of 'Four to Dinner' (Image via Netflix)

Throughout the film, audiences have seen at the beginning of these relationships that the characters were very selfish and were only in said relationship to define themselves or their own self-fulfilling need.

As the relationships in the film continue, the characters realize that being selfish only works to their detriment and makes it harder for the relationship to flourish.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen