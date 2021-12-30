Who is Melyssa Ford? Actress opens up on rumored relationship with Drake

Melyssa Ford has finally spoken up about her former relationship with Drake. While speaking to Drink Champs, she was asked about the rapper and she said that he is very dramatic.

Drink Champs host Noreaga then asked:

“Drake ate the a**? Let’s keep it real.”

Ford refused to confirm any speculation and shut down the question. But the actress then dove into her attraction towards Drake. Ford praised the Canadian singer by calling him intelligent and cerebral.

She continued by saying that they communicated seamlessly through non-verbal language. Their relationship relied on each other, picking up on this unspoken language. It seems that she genuinely adored him.

About Melyssa Ford

Also known as Melyssa Savannah Ford, she is a popular media personality, actress, and former model. The 45-year-old studied forensic psychology at York University.

Ford has starred in several music videos, featured in men’s magazines, and been cast in television shows and films. She participated in the reality television series Blood, Sweat & Heels from 2014 to 2015.

The Days of Wrath actress was the co-host of Hollywood Unlocked in 2016. However, she met with an accident in June 2018 leading to a skull fracture and concussion.

Ford then launched a podcast on Youtube called I’m Here for the Food in November 2019. The podcast featured various guests and covered different topics like colorism, human trafficking, and forgiveness.

Drake's relationship history

Drake’s name has been linked to several celebrities in the past. The list includes Johanna Leia, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, etc.

Drake performs surprise set on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace (Image via Joseph Okpako/Getty Images)

However, Drake's most serious and high-profile relationship was with Rihanna. Following her separation from Chris Brown, Rihanna and Drake were first spotted on a date in 2009.

Drake and Rihanna then collaborated in What’s My Name, Take Care, and Work. Their love blossomed at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016 where the Breakaway actor confessed his love.

However, the 35-year-old then moved on with Jennifer Lopez and reportedly dated Brittany Renner, Bella Harris, and Imman Hammam.

The Soul Food star then welcomed a son, Adonis, with Sophie Brussaux in 2018. Drake and Brussaux never made their relationship public.

