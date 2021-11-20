'King Richard' takeaway: The story of two Black girls carving out their place in an elite sport

King Richard is a biopic on the life of Richard Williams, the father and mentor of legendary tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. Richard was an undeterred father whose endeavors took Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the global stage as legendary icons of tennis. He played an instrumental role in raising two extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time.

King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Will Smith in the lead role as Richard Williams. It is now available to watch in theaters and also to stream on the HBO Max streaming platform.

A brief overview of the storyline of 'King Richard'

Richard Williams, father to tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams, had drafted a "plan" of success for his daughters who he believed were tennis prodigies destined for great achievements. King Richard follows the story of this determined and ambitious father whose faith in his children led them on the path to success.

The linear and uncomplicated plot follows Richard Williams and his family living in California, barely making ends meet, let alone hire a professional tennis coach for Venus and Serena who showed great promise in the game.

However, being a determined father with immense faith in his daughters, Richard hustles to get his daughters a decent life and proper training to realize what he believes they were meant to become - two legendary tennis players.

From the streets of Crompton, the family move to Florida, where they go on to claim their fame under the strict guidance of a father who makes all the right decisions for his children's sake.

Two talented black girls in the world of 'tennis whites'

Richard is a determined black father who is bent on giving his daughters the life and training they deserve. He takes his girls to elite country clubs where stars like Pete Sampras and Jennifer Capriati train and assures them that they have every right to be there too.

Despite the patronizing skepticism and outright hostility of white privileged men who refuse to believe in the two young girls and help them achieve what they are meant to, Richard makes sure that his daughters don't fall back just because of their lack of white privilege.

Richard, who grew up during the time of the Ku Klux Klan, had a deep understanding of racism. One of the emotionally powerful elements of King Richard is how he navigates an oppressive system to protect his daughters from it and raise them to stand strong in the face of racism.

He embodies the commitment and tenacity that generations of African American parents have had to adopt to secure for their kids the privilege they deserve.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't miss King Richard, now playing in cinemas and also streaming on HBO Max from today.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul